There's A Reason Cold Fried Chicken Ruled Old-School Picnics, And It's Clear As Day
Relatively speaking, the idea of picnicking as we know it is not that old. It was in the 19th century that this trend caught on as railroads, and later automobiles, made the country more accessible to city dwellers. Picnicking gave people a new opportunity to leave the city and experience nature in a way they never could before. The picnic basket helped make outdoor dining practical, and the invention of the Thermos in 1904 allowed people to bring hot beverages on the go. While there are no rules about what foods can be enjoyed at a picnic, cold fried chicken has been a staple for decades and with good reason. It travels well, it's delicious even at room temperature, and the coating stays crispy.
There are published accounts of picnics and their menus from every decade between the 1910s through to the 1960s that all mention fried chicken being included. A 1912 New York Times article recalls the writer's childhood picnics where fried chicken, peanut butter sandwiches, and coconut cakes were served. That means it was a standard picnic dish even in the 1800s, but you can trace the origins of fried chicken all the way back to Ancient Egypt.
Unlike most fried foods, chicken doesn't develop an unpleasant texture after it cools down. Try to imagine bringing cold french fries to a picnic. The chicken's still-crispy coating stays delicious and, as it sits, the juices redistribute through the meat and the flavor actually gets better. On a sunny day at a picnic, the ease of choosing cold chicken was and is a win all around.
Being bold with cold fried chicken
It's worth remembering that fried chicken wasn't always so convenient, however. It used to be considered a special occasion food, especially back when you had to catch and slaughter the bird yourself. Going through the process of breading and frying chicken meant it was a real treat. It retained its sense of occasion even after grocery stores made getting chickens easier. Even today, homemade fried chicken is not an everyday meal for most people. Preparing fried chicken was a treat for a picnic, and gave the occasion the sense of something a little bit grand.
By the 1950s, a simple fried chicken made with a flour and paprika coating was a standard of picnics. It didn't have to be elaborate to be good. It was only later that extra crispy coatings and 11 herbs and spices became associated with the dish, thanks to chains like Kentucky Fried Chicken.
The crispiness of the chicken made an excellent textural contrast to other picnic staples. This is part of the reason why it is so often served with macaroni salad or potato salad. Those are soft, creamy dishes with a little punch and acidity to them. The crunchy, salty, fatty chicken balances that well, and would have been a welcome addition to any picnic.
If you've never taken fried chicken on a picnic yourself, try our classic buttermilk fried chicken recipe. Remember to keep it cold until it's time to eat and don't leave it out for more than two hours. We have some other safe picnic-friendly ideas here, too.