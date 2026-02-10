There's A Reason Cold Fried Chicken Ruled Old-School Picnics, And It's Clear As Day

Relatively speaking, the idea of picnicking as we know it is not that old. It was in the 19th century that this trend caught on as railroads, and later automobiles, made the country more accessible to city dwellers. Picnicking gave people a new opportunity to leave the city and experience nature in a way they never could before. The picnic basket helped make outdoor dining practical, and the invention of the Thermos in 1904 allowed people to bring hot beverages on the go. While there are no rules about what foods can be enjoyed at a picnic, cold fried chicken has been a staple for decades and with good reason. It travels well, it's delicious even at room temperature, and the coating stays crispy.

There are published accounts of picnics and their menus from every decade between the 1910s through to the 1960s that all mention fried chicken being included. A 1912 New York Times article recalls the writer's childhood picnics where fried chicken, peanut butter sandwiches, and coconut cakes were served. That means it was a standard picnic dish even in the 1800s, but you can trace the origins of fried chicken all the way back to Ancient Egypt.

Unlike most fried foods, chicken doesn't develop an unpleasant texture after it cools down. Try to imagine bringing cold french fries to a picnic. The chicken's still-crispy coating stays delicious and, as it sits, the juices redistribute through the meat and the flavor actually gets better. On a sunny day at a picnic, the ease of choosing cold chicken was and is a win all around.