Consumer Reports Says This German Stainless Steel Chef's Knife Is The Absolute Best

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A chef's knife can be the MVP of your kitchen — that is, if you pick the right one. A knife that easily blunts can become a safety hazard, while one that feels clunky in the hands may be relegated to a fixed space in the knife block. Consumer Reports put eight different knives through careful analysis, and one came out on top for its performance, ergonomics, and comfort. If you're looking to elevate your kitchen game, Henckels Premio 8” Chef's Knife is a solid bet.

In the roundup, the Premio was the only knife sampled that garnered positive feedback from every ranking panelist. Germany's Henckels brand has been making knives since 1895, so it comes as no surprise that this is a well-crafted tool. A curved triple-rivet handle means that extended use is made more comfortable. Testers observed that force transmitted from handle to blade means that even tough cuts became lighter work. "This knife is the bomb. To say it gets the job done is an understatement. It's not a job with this knife. It's art," wrote a pleased cook on Henckels.