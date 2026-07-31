Consumer Reports Says This German Stainless Steel Chef's Knife Is The Absolute Best
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A chef's knife can be the MVP of your kitchen — that is, if you pick the right one. A knife that easily blunts can become a safety hazard, while one that feels clunky in the hands may be relegated to a fixed space in the knife block. Consumer Reports put eight different knives through careful analysis, and one came out on top for its performance, ergonomics, and comfort. If you're looking to elevate your kitchen game, Henckels Premio 8” Chef's Knife is a solid bet.
In the roundup, the Premio was the only knife sampled that garnered positive feedback from every ranking panelist. Germany's Henckels brand has been making knives since 1895, so it comes as no surprise that this is a well-crafted tool. A curved triple-rivet handle means that extended use is made more comfortable. Testers observed that force transmitted from handle to blade means that even tough cuts became lighter work. "This knife is the bomb. To say it gets the job done is an understatement. It's not a job with this knife. It's art," wrote a pleased cook on Henckels.
Making kitchen work lighter
Beyond the simple fact that this stainless steel knife slices well, those who have held the Premio have remarked on the balance and weight of the blade. Professional chefs often use a pinch grip when in the kitchen, and this evenly weighted knife is ready to deliver. When wielding this knife, tasks can be completed quickly and efficiently, regardless of whether handling apples, herbs, chicken, or potatoes.
For those buying a knife online without having the option to feel the purchase before putting money down, Henckels is a reliable buy. Particularly for those wanting to make a smart investment without having to open the wallet too wide, Premio offers an attractive combination of comfort and performance. Clocking in at around $50, the knife is an affordable one if you're looking for long-lasting quality. "This relatively inexpensive knife delivers quality results. I treasure mine," wrote a pleased shopper on Amazon. Others have noted that this knife can last over a decade in the kitchen. When properly taken care of, the Premio is the kind of tool that has a long future in your home.