How This Everyday Cleaning Habit Destroys Knife Blades

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Maintaining a sharp edge on your kitchen knives isn't just about making life easier when you're cooking, it's also a matter of safety. Blunt knives require more force to use and are more prone to slippage when cutting. If you want to avoid reaching for the knife sharpener so often, consider the habits that might be making your knives dull in the first place.

You might know that washing sharp knives in the dishwasher is a no-no, but something as seemingly innocuous as soaking kitchen knives is another bad habit. Knives should be hand-washed to keep them in top condition, but be careful not to expose them to water for too long. Leaving knives to soak might seem like the best way to remove stubborn food particles, but it can also cause rust on carbon-steel blades. Extended exposure to water will break down the adhesive that connects the blade and the handle, and wooden handles can become waterlogged and eventually crack. Some knives are made of a single piece of metal, but these can also be damaged during soaking, as the blade knocks against other metal utensils or ceramic dishes in the soapy water.

Perhaps most importantly, leaving knives to soak can be a huge hazard. At some point, a hand thrust blindly into the suds is going to have an unpleasant encounter with a blade.