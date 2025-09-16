Keep Your Carbon Steel Knife From Deteriorating With One Consistent Food Prep Action

One of the biggest differences between carbon steel and stainless steel knives is that carbon steel blades are more susceptible to rust and corrosion. You can make sure your expensive, high-quality knife lasts as long as possible and remains sharper by taking care to protect it from moisture and acidic foods. As you chop, slice, and prep your meal, wipe the blade of your carbon steel knife on a clean towel or your apron between each action. This prevents prolonged exposure to citrus juices, tomato juice, and other acidic liquids that could damage the blade over time.

As your carbon steel knife ages, it will develop a layer of oxidation on its surface. This is called a patina, and it can act as a protective coating that reduces the risk of rusting and corrosion. Although carbon steel knives require more maintenance than stainless steel ones, their blades are more resistant to wear and tear and can hold a sharper edge for longer. This is why so many chefs prefer to have carbon steel pans and knives in their kitchen.

Here are some other tips for caring for your carbon steel knives.