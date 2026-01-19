How Much You Should Spend On A Good Kitchen Knife

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Before experiencing the ease and precision of a high-quality knife, it's easy to think your dollar-store blade is working just fine. However, as with any kitchen tool, a higher price tag doesn't necessarily mean better quality, but there is a line. Knives can range anywhere from a few bucks to hundreds of dollars, and numerous factors impact the cost. To make sense of the overwhelming world of kitchen knives, we spoke with LA-based Japanese chef, author of "Simply Donabe: Japanese One-Pot Recipes," owner of TOIRO kitchenware store, and all-round authority on knives, Naoko Takei Moore. She clued us in on the right price for a great knife, putting the upper limit at around $300 for kitchen knife for a home chef.

However, if you're hesitant about splurging on your next knife, the fact that Moore has been using the same knives since 2001 might comfort you. Good knives should last a long time. While incredibly made, the life span of Moore's knives is also a testament to her consistent maintenance. Sharpening will keep knives working like new, removing scratched metal notches, but that's not all there is to knife upkeep, according to Moore. Washing your knives by hand and immediately drying them will keep the blades sharp and rust-free.