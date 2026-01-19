How Much You Should Spend On A Good Kitchen Knife
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Before experiencing the ease and precision of a high-quality knife, it's easy to think your dollar-store blade is working just fine. However, as with any kitchen tool, a higher price tag doesn't necessarily mean better quality, but there is a line. Knives can range anywhere from a few bucks to hundreds of dollars, and numerous factors impact the cost. To make sense of the overwhelming world of kitchen knives, we spoke with LA-based Japanese chef, author of "Simply Donabe: Japanese One-Pot Recipes," owner of TOIRO kitchenware store, and all-round authority on knives, Naoko Takei Moore. She clued us in on the right price for a great knife, putting the upper limit at around $300 for kitchen knife for a home chef.
However, if you're hesitant about splurging on your next knife, the fact that Moore has been using the same knives since 2001 might comfort you. Good knives should last a long time. While incredibly made, the life span of Moore's knives is also a testament to her consistent maintenance. Sharpening will keep knives working like new, removing scratched metal notches, but that's not all there is to knife upkeep, according to Moore. Washing your knives by hand and immediately drying them will keep the blades sharp and rust-free.
Less is more when knife shopping
Moore considers herself a minimalist in the kitchen. Aside from a few basic chef knives, she sticks with three essentials: A paring knife, a sashimi knife, and a bread knife. "Like any other artisan products including pottery," Moore says, "The more artisan it is, the pricier." Different home cooks will have different priorities as far as knives go, and Moore thinks focusing on those preferences is more important than any flashy feature.
As someone who spends endless hours in the kitchen, her main concerns are easy maintenance and an ergonomic handle. Material also plays a huge part in a knife's quality, and one of the regulars in Moore's lineup has a high-carbon stainless steel blade. Designed by Mikizo Hashimoto, a Kyoto-born kaiseki chef Moore deeply admires, the carefully created Japanese knife is double-bevel and easy to maintain. "He designed the knife so a home cook can enjoy a high-quality knife and the weight is distributed so it has less stress to the wrist," Moore explained. She loves Hashimoto's knives so much that they are the only kind stocked in her store. As for when to buy a good-quality knife, Moore believes that if you're feeling ready to show off your knife skills, it's time to make the investment. Some Hashimoto-designed kitchen knives are available on Amazon, like this double-edged one for just over $170.