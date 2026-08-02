The Culver's Steak And Cheese Sandwich That Deserves A Comeback

Now and then, we get lucky and big-name corporations listen to the pleas of the masses to bring back once-beloved menu items. Like the time Taco Bell restored the fan-favorite Mexican Pizza, or all the times McDonald's revived the McRib. When it comes to Culver's, there are plenty of things we wish would make a comeback, one of which is the long-forgotten Philly Ribeye Steak Sandwich from the '90s.

On a deep dive into 10 discontinued Culver's menu items, we discovered the Philly Ribeye Steak Sandwich, which was made with grilled onions, melted cheese, and thinly sliced ribeye steak on a sub roll. There's no definitive time period for when Culver's offered this particular sandwich, but fans in the 2020s still lament the days from the late '90s when the Philly Ribeye Steak Sandwich was easily accessible. An old commercial posted on Reddit shows the sandwich was often advertised with fried onion rings as a side, dubbed "the steak steakmakers make" and "a steak sandwich good enough to be Culver's" by a voiceover.