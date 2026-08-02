The Culver's Steak And Cheese Sandwich That Deserves A Comeback
Now and then, we get lucky and big-name corporations listen to the pleas of the masses to bring back once-beloved menu items. Like the time Taco Bell restored the fan-favorite Mexican Pizza, or all the times McDonald's revived the McRib. When it comes to Culver's, there are plenty of things we wish would make a comeback, one of which is the long-forgotten Philly Ribeye Steak Sandwich from the '90s.
On a deep dive into 10 discontinued Culver's menu items, we discovered the Philly Ribeye Steak Sandwich, which was made with grilled onions, melted cheese, and thinly sliced ribeye steak on a sub roll. There's no definitive time period for when Culver's offered this particular sandwich, but fans in the 2020s still lament the days from the late '90s when the Philly Ribeye Steak Sandwich was easily accessible. An old commercial posted on Reddit shows the sandwich was often advertised with fried onion rings as a side, dubbed "the steak steakmakers make" and "a steak sandwich good enough to be Culver's" by a voiceover.
There was never another like Culver's Philly Ribeye Steak Sandwich
A former employee on Reddit still remembers "making this on [their] breaks and chopping it up, mixing a pack of hot sauce and steak sauce into it, with shredded cheese." Another Reddit user remembered that "as long as they were not overcooked, these were fantastic, especially with some chipotle sauce or the like," summing it up by saying that "the old menu was so much bigger." "I never knew I needed something so bad," said one Redditor, while someone further down the thread recalled being around when the sandwiches were discontinued, writing, "Shame, it was a good sandwich."
As it goes with many discontinued items, Culver's Philly Ribeye Steak Sandwich still has a cult following, so its return would have been cheered by many if it had one of the big changes that Culver's announced for 2026. "We didn't have a Culver's back then, let's all get together to bring this back," said one Redditor, while a different Reddit user agreed by saying, "Please welcome this back to delicious." It's important to note that today's pricing for the Philly ribeye sandwich would most likely be very different than it was back in the day thanks to inflation, as another Redditor pointed out. "Nobody could afford that sandwich today ... it'd be $50," they wrote (here's exactly why steaks tend to be so expensive at restaurants). So far, Culver's has not attempted to bring back the Philly Ribeye Steak Sandwich. It instead introduced the Angus Philly Steak Sandwich and the Shaved Prime Rib Sandwich, but neither lasted very long.