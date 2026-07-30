Red Baron Or DiGiorno? According To Reddit, One Is Far Superior
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Veteran pizzaiolos know that you don't always get what you pay for. Some frozen pizzas do, in fact, taste better than delivery. This wallet-friendly truth is the inspiration behind DiGiorno's slogan, "It's not delivery, it's DiGiorno" — a memorable tagline that has been in use since the '90s. In a pinch or on a dime, there's nothing like a pizzeria-quality pie stocked and waiting in your home freezer. If you ask foodies on Reddit, however, the superior frozen pizza brand is overwhelmingly Red Baron.
A Reddit thread asks whether Red Baron or DiGiorno makes the better frozen pizza, and the top comment answers, "Red Baron may be the budget brand between those two, but I like it better. I've never liked Digiorno. They just market like crazy." Commenters enthusiastically agree, writing that, unlike DiGiorno's, Red Baron "has actual flavor and doesn't taste like tomato paste." So, what makes Red Baron pies so good? A post in r/frozendinners sings the praises of Red Baron for its size and balance of elements: "So far my favorite frozen pizza brand. Cheap, great taste and right amount of crunch to the crust. Big enough for two." Others add that DiGiorno pies "always come out too doughy, or too saucy. RB has got that great crunch OP described. Good ratio of cheese/sauce/crust/toppings imo." Elsewhere online, customer reviews posted to the Walmart website similarly extol, "Red Baron is my very favorite brand of frozen pizza, especially the Brick Oven variety, which has a nice thick crust and lots of toppings."
Red Baron has captured social media users' hearts
The rivalry between these pizza giants isn't necessarily a landslide sweep. Another Reddit post dedicated to the DiGiorno-versus-Red Baron debate offers a more nuanced take. According to commenters, Red Baron has the better sauce and gets bonus points for generally costing less, but DiGiorno wins in the crust department. Indeed, its crust is largely DiGiorno's claim to fame, and it's allowed to rest for 30 to 90 minutes during the manufacturing process. Happily, both DiGiorno's Rising Crust and Red Baron's Brick Oven Crust pizzas take about 20 minutes to bake from frozen, roughly the same time span between you and your 'za.
It's worth noting that Red Baron has been in the game for longer, cranking out pies since 1976 for a 50 year career that (apparently) hasn't lost any steam over time. Comparatively, DiGiorno's history dates back to the '90s, characterized by a perhaps more prominent advertising campaign buttressed by a catchy, memorable slogan — and it's by no means a bad pie. Word to the wise: If you're going the DiGiorno route, stick to its Rising Crust pizzas. This longstanding offering helped put DiGiorno on the map 30 years ago, and consistently delivers a solidly good texture. Overall, however, Red Baron is proverbially delivering (sorry) the better pie. The brand's oeuvre offers more than 40 different pizzas. To help steer discerning 'za-lovers straight, we've rounded up 10 Red Baron frozen pizzas to buy, and 5 to avoid.