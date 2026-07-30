Red Baron Or DiGiorno? According To Reddit, One Is Far Superior

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Veteran pizzaiolos know that you don't always get what you pay for. Some frozen pizzas do, in fact, taste better than delivery. This wallet-friendly truth is the inspiration behind DiGiorno's slogan, "It's not delivery, it's DiGiorno" — a memorable tagline that has been in use since the '90s. In a pinch or on a dime, there's nothing like a pizzeria-quality pie stocked and waiting in your home freezer. If you ask foodies on Reddit, however, the superior frozen pizza brand is overwhelmingly Red Baron.

A Reddit thread asks whether Red Baron or DiGiorno makes the better frozen pizza, and the top comment answers, "Red Baron may be the budget brand between those two, but I like it better. I've never liked Digiorno. They just market like crazy." Commenters enthusiastically agree, writing that, unlike DiGiorno's, Red Baron "has actual flavor and doesn't taste like tomato paste." So, what makes Red Baron pies so good? A post in r/frozendinners sings the praises of Red Baron for its size and balance of elements: "So far my favorite frozen pizza brand. Cheap, great taste and right amount of crunch to the crust. Big enough for two." Others add that DiGiorno pies "always come out too doughy, or too saucy. RB has got that great crunch OP described. Good ratio of cheese/sauce/crust/toppings imo." Elsewhere online, customer reviews posted to the Walmart website similarly extol, "Red Baron is my very favorite brand of frozen pizza, especially the Brick Oven variety, which has a nice thick crust and lots of toppings."