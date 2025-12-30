There's No Doubt This Is The Best DiGiorno Frozen Pizza Crust Style

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

DiGiorno is the top-selling frozen pizza brand in the U.S. for a reason. Since taking the market by storm in 1995, DiGiorno has revolutionized the game with its Original Rising Crust – and it's perhaps no surprise that, 30 years later, that unique rising crust is still hitting just the same. In Tasting Table's ranking of nine DiGiorno frozen pizza crust styles, Rising Crust took the proverbial cake. Other crust offerings in the DiGiorno oeuvre, like croissant-style or thin & crispy, might have their place (novelty, we guess?), but for the best frozen pie, nothing gets the job done like the rising crust that put DiGiorno's on the map.

Here at Tasting Table, we're longtime DiGiorno's fans. We even ranked a DiGiorno's pie No. 6 in our lineup of 30 popular frozen pizzas, knocking out competitor brands like Red Baron and more. But, specifically, its Rising Crust pizza is an industry pioneer for a reason. As our taste-tester notes, during its like-magic tenue in the oven, the crust "was uneven and covered in bubbles and crisped bits of cheese [...] like it had just come out of a pizza oven." Completing the sensory smorgasbord, "The crust made all the right noises when I cut into it — crunch meeting density," and on the palate, "The doughiness was lovely to chew and offered hints of both salt and sweet." None of the other crusts in DiGiorno's pantheon delivered such "no way this was frozen" impressivo. Plus, it bakes in just 19 minutes.