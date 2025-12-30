There's No Doubt This Is The Best DiGiorno Frozen Pizza Crust Style
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
DiGiorno is the top-selling frozen pizza brand in the U.S. for a reason. Since taking the market by storm in 1995, DiGiorno has revolutionized the game with its Original Rising Crust – and it's perhaps no surprise that, 30 years later, that unique rising crust is still hitting just the same. In Tasting Table's ranking of nine DiGiorno frozen pizza crust styles, Rising Crust took the proverbial cake. Other crust offerings in the DiGiorno oeuvre, like croissant-style or thin & crispy, might have their place (novelty, we guess?), but for the best frozen pie, nothing gets the job done like the rising crust that put DiGiorno's on the map.
Here at Tasting Table, we're longtime DiGiorno's fans. We even ranked a DiGiorno's pie No. 6 in our lineup of 30 popular frozen pizzas, knocking out competitor brands like Red Baron and more. But, specifically, its Rising Crust pizza is an industry pioneer for a reason. As our taste-tester notes, during its like-magic tenue in the oven, the crust "was uneven and covered in bubbles and crisped bits of cheese [...] like it had just come out of a pizza oven." Completing the sensory smorgasbord, "The crust made all the right noises when I cut into it — crunch meeting density," and on the palate, "The doughiness was lovely to chew and offered hints of both salt and sweet." None of the other crusts in DiGiorno's pantheon delivered such "no way this was frozen" impressivo. Plus, it bakes in just 19 minutes.
Rising Crust put DiGiorno's on the map back in the '90s, and it still hits like no other crust
We aren't alone in our Rising-Crust-Supremacy take. The O.G. pie boasts an impressive 4.8 out of 5-star average based on customer ratings on the DiGiorno website. Fans rave, "The crust is perfectly crispy on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside. [...] I'm not sure how DiGiorno does it, but this pizza tastes like it was made in a pizzeria!" Target reviews agree, writing, "Perfect crust. My family loves this pizza better than take out," and "A Staple in Our Freezer. This is our go-to frozen pizza for a quick and easy dinner. The crust gets nice and thick."
The price is right, too, especially if you can catch a sale and stash a discounted pie in your freezer for when the moment strikes later on. DiGiorno's 24.7-ounce rising crust pizza runs for $6.89 at a Target in Chicago; the same pie is currently on sale for just $3.67 at a Windy City Walmart. It's an exceptional value considering the side-by-side price of less-impressive competitor brands with comparable crusts; even Target's generic Good & Gather brand rising crust pizza costs $6.39, not a far cry from the price-per-ounce of the name-brand O.G. DiGiorno's Rising Crust pie saves money on takeout without sacrificing flavor — or, with this crust, without foregoing a pizzeria-worthy texture. All convenience, no compromise.