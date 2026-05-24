10 Red Baron Frozen Pizzas To Buy, And 5 To Avoid

I'd like to take a poll: What's your favorite brand of frozen pizza? We all have one — some are DiGiorno devotees, others swear by Screamin' Sicilian, and still more can't get past the nostalgia that's only found in a Totino's box. As for me, I've stuck by one brand for years, simply because its reliably tasty and a big frozen aisle "safe food." The brand in question? Red Baron, of course!

The frozen pizza brand is a staple in my weekly routine. Friday nights are a cherished time — I finish up work for the week, pour a glass of wine, pop a frozen Red Baron Classic Crust Pepperoni Pizza in the oven, and turn on whatever horror movie everyone's raving about on Letterboxd. And, because I cherish my routine, I've never stepped out of the "classic crust pepperoni" bubble — why take the risk when I know what I like?

So, when this taste test popped up on my radar, I knew it was my risk-free chance to upgrade my Friday night routine permanently. Perhaps a different Red Baron pizza would come out of left field to surprise me as a new favorite. Perhaps I'd find quite a few pizzas to love, thus inspiring some welcome variety in my routine. I tried all the full-sized pizzas I could find to determine which I'd recommend buying and which I would leave on the shelf. The key factors taken into consideration were the amount and distribution of toppings, as well as the quality of the different crust styles. Spoiler alert: It looks like my Red Baron pizza rotation will be larger than I anticipated!