10 Red Baron Frozen Pizzas To Buy, And 5 To Avoid
I'd like to take a poll: What's your favorite brand of frozen pizza? We all have one — some are DiGiorno devotees, others swear by Screamin' Sicilian, and still more can't get past the nostalgia that's only found in a Totino's box. As for me, I've stuck by one brand for years, simply because its reliably tasty and a big frozen aisle "safe food." The brand in question? Red Baron, of course!
The frozen pizza brand is a staple in my weekly routine. Friday nights are a cherished time — I finish up work for the week, pour a glass of wine, pop a frozen Red Baron Classic Crust Pepperoni Pizza in the oven, and turn on whatever horror movie everyone's raving about on Letterboxd. And, because I cherish my routine, I've never stepped out of the "classic crust pepperoni" bubble — why take the risk when I know what I like?
So, when this taste test popped up on my radar, I knew it was my risk-free chance to upgrade my Friday night routine permanently. Perhaps a different Red Baron pizza would come out of left field to surprise me as a new favorite. Perhaps I'd find quite a few pizzas to love, thus inspiring some welcome variety in my routine. I tried all the full-sized pizzas I could find to determine which I'd recommend buying and which I would leave on the shelf. The key factors taken into consideration were the amount and distribution of toppings, as well as the quality of the different crust styles. Spoiler alert: It looks like my Red Baron pizza rotation will be larger than I anticipated!
Buy: Brick Oven Cheese-Trio Pizza
Don't ask me why I've never tried Red Baron's Brick Oven Crust pizzas before — I honestly don't know. I suppose nothing could break through the undeniable allure of my tried-and-true frozen pizza. Red Baron's Brick Oven Cheese-Trio Pizza is one I'll have to add to my rotation, though.
I'll get the obvious out of the way first: The brick oven crust is absolutely incredible. The edge of the crust is nice and airy, and it has a stellar flavor (way more flavor than the classic crust boasts). The Cheese-Trio pizza in particular pushed the cheese all the way out to the edge of the pizza, giving a crispy cheese coating to the crust. I didn't think the parsley flakes would be noticeable at all, but they actually added a nice, subtle herbaceousness that I really enjoyed. Moreover, the mozzarella-provolone-Parmesan combo was super flavorful. Even though this is technically "just a cheese pizza," it's definitely tasty enough for me to buy again.
Buy: Fully Loaded Hand Tossed Meat Lovers Pizza
Do you always wish your frozen pizza just had more substance? More heft? More ... pizza? Then you'd be remiss not to try one of Red Baron's Fully Loaded Hand Tossed Pizzas ASAP. Don't believe me? Head to the frozen pizza section at your grocery store and hold this box in one hand, and a box of classic crust pizza in the other. The difference in weight will be shocking.
The crust on the Meat Lovers Hand Tossed Pizza is thick and delicious. The toppings could be more evenly spread out, and the pizza was greasier than I typically like, but those mild issues weren't enough to knock this pizza to my "avoid" list — it was simply stellar. The sausage pieces on this pizza are larger than on other sausage-topped pizzas on this list, and I liked the inclusion of Canadian bacon (though it isn't actually bacon, IMO) a lot as well. Not to mention, the crust was wildly flavorful, and the cheese pull was even better than what's pictured on the front of the box.
Avoid: Brick Oven Meat-Trio Pizza
Despite the rave reviews I gave the first two pizzas, we were bound to arrive at a less-than-desirable pie sooner or later. The first one I'll highlight is Red Baron's Brick Oven Meat-Trio Pizza, and you can probably guess why I was a little disappointed by it if you just glance at the picture above.
While I can't deny that, once again, the brick oven crust did wonders for my taste buds, the rest of the pizza was a definite disappointment. I wouldn't identify this as having three meats at first glance — the ham is barely visible, the sausage definitely isn't abundant (some pieces wouldn't have any sausage at all!), and the pepperoni is neither plentiful nor evenly distributed. I can give a slight pass to the distribution of the ingredients — after all, things are bound to slide around when pizza boxes get tilted — but I can't excuse the relatively small amount of each topping here. Next!
Buy: Brick Oven Pepperoni Pizza
We're sliding back into praise-worthy territory with Red Baron's Brick Oven Pepperoni Pizza. Sorry, Classic Crust Pepperoni — I fear you've been usurped by a decidedly upgraded version. I mean, how often do you get a product that looks better than what's pictured on the box? Not often enough, and fortunately, the visually stunning pepperoni pizza tasted as good as it looked.
Not only was the pepperoni abundant on this pizza, but it had a really good amount of cheese, too, which I can't say about every Red Baron pizza I tried for this taste test. Again, the crust was incredible. Thick, chewy, and bursting with flavor, it definitely stole the show and gave a really good overall platform for this pizza. In other words, I loved it. Pepperoni pizza fans will likely have the same opinion.
Buy: Classic Crust Supreme Pizza
Similarly, I have nothing negative to say about Red Baron's Classic Crust Supreme Pizza. Now, supreme pizzas aren't usually my vibe — I just don't love the inclusion of peppers on pizza — but I can absolutely see this being a worthy Friday night contender for those who love supreme pizzas. And, sure, the classic crust isn't as rave-worthy as Red Baron's other crusts, but it still makes a yummy pie.
I was impressed with both the amount and distribution of ingredients on this pizza. The company definitely didn't skimp on the peppers of the sausage here, and I'm not mad that the pepperoni doesn't cover the whole pie — I think the other ingredients more than make up for that. Moreover, there's plenty of cheese here, and I appreciate that the company didn't cut corners on it, hoping the added ingredients would compensate for it. This was a pretty impressive pick.
Avoid: Classic Crust Four Cheese Pizza
Alas, I can't say the same about Red Baron's Classic Crust Four Cheese pizza. Usually I'm all for anything with multiple cheeses — I mean, who isn't? – but those cheeses have to work well together, and most importantly where pizza is concerned, they have to melt enough to qualify as "ooey-gooey." Unfortunately, this pizza did not meet those stringent requirements.
Where some of the pizzas on this list looked better than their on-the-box replicas, this pizza looked decidedly less mouthwatering in person. It's not a good sign when I can still see individual shreds of cheese after the pizza is cooked. The flavor was fine, but the lack of melty-ness took away from the experience; not to mention, the cheese was a little overwhelmed by the copious amount of sauce on the pie. In plainer words, I wasn't a fan, and I don't think cheese pizza lovers would call this the best rendition.
Buy: Brick Oven Supreme Pizza
Yet another win in the supreme pizza category is Red Baron's Brick Oven Supreme Pizza, and while this impressed me slightly less than its Classic Crust counterpart, it's still a worthy "buy" recommendation for those who like a loaded pizza. And — need I say it? – the brick oven crust is, once again, divine.
Aside from the pepperoni, all the ingredients on this pizza are plentiful. The green peppers could be distributed better, but I won't knock it for that, especially as those had clearly slid around during transit (and, to be honest, I could have redistributed them before baking if I wanted to). Even though I think the ingredients were better dispersed on the Classic Crust Supreme pizza, which one you choose to buy will probably be based on your crust preference — and this would certainly be a great choice.
Buy: Fully Loaded Hand Tossed Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza
The other Fully Loaded Hand Tossed pizza produced by Red Baron has been dubbed "Ultimate Pepperoni," and it certainly delivers on its title. My singular complaint is that the pepperoni doesn't reach the edges of the pizza, but it was so concentrated in the middle that I can chalk that up to being a fluke.
Listen, I'm a pepperoni girl, so I was primed to adore this pizza. And adore it I did — from the thick crust to the outrageously melty cheese (I knew Red Baron could pull it off!) this one stole my heart in every respect. Even better, I found some spice in the small pieces of pepperoni on this pizza, which I can't say about the other pepperoni pizzas on this list. Yeah, this one will be making a future appearance at my Friday night dinners for sure.
Avoid: Classic Crust Four Meat Pizza
I don't know what's up with Red Baron skimping on its meat-centric pizzas, but much as I couldn't recommend the Brick Oven Meat-Trio Pizza, I also can't recommend the brand's Classic Crust Four Meat Pizza. Looking at the above picture, you may already know why.
The pizza claims to have sausage, pepperoni, hamburger meat, and ham. I can't distinguish between the sausage and the hamburger meat, but from the amount of ground meat on the pizza, I'd think only one was present — it doesn't look like there's enough to account for both. The pepperoni lists to the side (again, forgivable), and the ham is barely noticeable. Therefore, the only meat that's really apparent when you're eating the pizza is pepperoni. If I really wanted a meat-loaded pizza and the above is what I took out of my oven, I'd be pretty disappointed.
Buy: Classic Crust Mexican Style Pizza
Red Baron's Classic Crust Mexican Style Pizza, on the other hand, is the bomb. Dear Red Baron, can you please give this Mexican pizza more than one style of crust? I'm dying for a brick oven version, or even a "Fully Loaded Hand Tossed" counterpart. It'll sell, I promise.
This pizza delivered on all its promises, as you can probably tell from the above picture. It's visually pretty stunning. Taco sauce brings a very gentle heat to the pizza and is the biggest thing that makes this "Mexican-style." That said, the cultural influence is definitely there, but I also appreciate that this pizza doesn't lean so much into it as to alienate potential audience members. It's a little offbeat, sure, but there's a lot to love about this pizza, and I'll definitely keep it on hand for when a want a taco-slash-pizza night mashup.
Buy: Classic Crust Pepperoni Pizza
Yes, my bias is showing — I've been buying this pizza for years, and it hits the spot every single time. I appreciate that Red Baron piles the pepperoni onto its pepperoni pizzas. I'm sure this will still make its way into my freezer every now and again (and I can still definitely recommend buying it) but I do think it'll take a backseat to other varieties now that I've tried more.
This is definitely the pizza to buy when you don't want to go too heavy on the crust, or when you want your crust to be thin and crispy. Again, it gets bonus points for being stacked with pepperoni, and I think all four elements of the pizza — pepperoni, cheese, sauce, and crust — are present in decent proportion to one another. This pizza will always hold a special place in my heart (and in my freezer!), and while there are other pepperoni renditions with more to brag about on this list, there's no way this will ever lose its staple status.
Avoid: Classic Crust Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza
Red Baron's Classic Crust Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza, however, is a different story. I can still excuse the uneven pepperoni a little bit, but I tried to redistribute it before baking to no success — it was too stuck to the pizza to pick up without tearing. Moreover, rearranging the sausage would have been next to impossible, and I don't think there's an abundance of sausage on this pizza to be worth rearranging.
Again, this was pretty disappointing to pull from the oven. Since it didn't even have one of the premium crust options to save it from mediocrity, I had to label it as a pick to avoid. Perhaps I grabbed a fluke, and you'll have better luck with yours (if you do, please let me know!) but there are enough other pizzas that feature sausage and pepperoni that you won't be lacking good options to choose from if you pass this one by.
Buy: Stuffed Crust Four Cheese Pizza
Remember the chief issue I had with Red Baron's Classic Crust Four Cheese Pizza? Namely, that the cheese didn't melt very evenly? Well, that was no issue here — the pizza looked absolutely gorgeous when I pulled it from the oven, and though the crust could have gotten a little more color, it wasn't doughy enough to complain about.
The main pro of Red Baron's Stuffed Crust Four Cheese Pizza is, of course, the stuffed crust. You basically get a pizza and a mozzarella stick all in one. Two of my favorite food groups in one meal? I'll take it, and I'll be a very happy girl while chowing down. Such was the case here — with an abundance of melty cheese and a crust stuffed full of the same, there wasn't really any room for complaints.
Buy: Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Pizza
But, as a pepperoni girl, I would still gravitate toward Red Baron's Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Pizza over its cheesy counterpart any day, especially considering that this pie still piles on the cheese (both on top of the pizza and in the crust).
This one also got some more color around the edges of the crust, which I certainly couldn't complain about. The pepperoni was abundant, and the cheese in the crust was irresistibly melty. It basically took everything excellent about the previous pizza and slapped some pepperoni on it. If I had to pick a favorite pizza off of this list, it would probably be this one — I just can't turn down a stuffed crust! Can you blame me?
Avoid: Classic Crust Special Deluxe Pizza
Lastly (and very unfortunately), I can't in good conscience give a recommendation to Red Baron's Classic Crust Special Deluxe Pizza. For starters, there's hardly pepperoni, and it's very uneven on the pizza — a couple slices would hardly have pepperoni at all.
More egregious, though, is the sparse amount of some of the other toppings on this pizza. I don't think someone who looks forward to having black olives on their pizza would be happy with the amount here. The same goes for the green peppers and mushrooms — I didn't see more than a few scattered across the entire pie. I think having the word "Deluxe" in its name gave me somewhat higher expectations for this pizza; unfortunately, it didn't live up to them.
Methodology
Cooking and tasting 15 pizzas was a necessary part of this taste test — I know, my job is so hard! — and I decided whether to call them a "buy" or "avoid" based primarily on the amount and even distribution of toppings on each pizza. Fortunately, most of Red Baron's pizzas hit the nail on the head in terms of quality, but I did find a few outliers that failed to impress me. The pizzas I recommend avoiding generally don't have a lot of their listed ingredients, or the ingredients were distributed unevenly and were unable to be moved around. I can still recommend Red Baron wholeheartedly in general, and yes, the company still has a permanent spot in my freezer!