Caraway Vs HexClad: What's The Actual Difference Between Cookware Brands?

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We are in an exciting new era of cookware where all kinds of innovations are hitting the market, and two of the biggest new brands are viral favorites: Caraway and HexClad. Both of these cookware brands are trying to solve the same problem that has plagued companies for years: How do you make a non-stick pan without chemicals? While non-stick pans have been around for decades and are popular for how well they work cooking foods like eggs, they were made with polyfluorinated compounds (PFAS for short), which carry serious health concerns. For years, cookware companies have sought the holy grail of cooking surfaces that functions just as well without forever chemicals, and Caraway and HexClad have (seemingly) gotten the closest.

These two brands got the non-stick label in different ways. Caraway uses its own ceramic coating, and although other brands, like OXO and Le Creuset, also make ceramic non-stick pans, Caraway stands out due to its attractive, Instagram-friendly design and social media marketing campaigns. HexClad, meanwhile, is a truly unique creation, using a mix of laser-etched stainless steel and ceramic to create non-stick surfaces, and securing the endorsement of celebrity chef Gordan Ramsay in a Super Bowl 2025 commercial. It's enough to pique the interest of anyone coveting a true non-stick pan. And while neither are just hype and both seem to work well as non-stick pans, they also each have specific weaknesses based on design.