Caraway Vs HexClad: What's The Actual Difference Between Cookware Brands?
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We are in an exciting new era of cookware where all kinds of innovations are hitting the market, and two of the biggest new brands are viral favorites: Caraway and HexClad. Both of these cookware brands are trying to solve the same problem that has plagued companies for years: How do you make a non-stick pan without chemicals? While non-stick pans have been around for decades and are popular for how well they work cooking foods like eggs, they were made with polyfluorinated compounds (PFAS for short), which carry serious health concerns. For years, cookware companies have sought the holy grail of cooking surfaces that functions just as well without forever chemicals, and Caraway and HexClad have (seemingly) gotten the closest.
These two brands got the non-stick label in different ways. Caraway uses its own ceramic coating, and although other brands, like OXO and Le Creuset, also make ceramic non-stick pans, Caraway stands out due to its attractive, Instagram-friendly design and social media marketing campaigns. HexClad, meanwhile, is a truly unique creation, using a mix of laser-etched stainless steel and ceramic to create non-stick surfaces, and securing the endorsement of celebrity chef Gordan Ramsay in a Super Bowl 2025 commercial. It's enough to pique the interest of anyone coveting a true non-stick pan. And while neither are just hype and both seem to work well as non-stick pans, they also each have specific weaknesses based on design.
What are Caraway pans?
Caraway makes a whole range of cookware, including stainless steel and enameled cast iron, but the non-stick pans are made with a mineral-based ceramic coating, which launched in 2019. The coating has an aluminum core, which is used in many pans to help with even heat distribution and conduction. Beyond the non-stick surface, Caraway is best known for its sleek, attractive design, which comes in a wide variety of vivid colors.
From a performance standpoint, Caraway really delivers for a non-stick pan. Reviewers consistently stated the pans heat quickly and evenly, and did a good job of browning food, which isn't always the case with non-stick pans. Most importantly, they really are incredibly non-stick, even without cooking fat, where eggs slide right out of the pan, making for easy cleanup.
However, there are a few issues users have noted with regard to durability. While Caraway's pans are scratch resistant, the non-stick nature seems to wear off after just a few years, especially if you cook with higher heat. This is a problem with many non-stick pans, but Caraway carries a premium price, nearly double that of other ceramic non-stick options, like OXO or GreenPan, which perform similarly well in cooking. Disappointed Caraway buyers also noted the pans coating stains quickly and the outside scorches, taking away from its visual appeal. There is still a lot to recommend about Caraway, but these non-stick pans may not be worth investing in, making this celebrity-endorsed brand among the worst, according to reviews.
What are HexClad pans?
HexClad sells itself as a non-stick pan, made with a hybrid combination of stainless steel and ceramic. The name comes from the distinct hexagonal pattern immediately noticeable inside the pans. The grooves in the hexagonal steel shapes are filled with HexClad's forever-chemical-free ceramic formula called TerraBond. The uneven surface, along with the combo of materials, is supposed to make HexClad non-stick and durable, while also having some of the advantages of stainless steel, like quick, even heating.
Like Caraway, reviews found this brand delivers on a lot of its promise, but is quite expensive, and requires more care than other non-stick pans. The stainless-steel aspect seems to work well, as it sears and heats better than ceramic. It's also more non-stick than traditional stainless-steel pans and a little more durable than standard non-stick.
However, HexClad recommends seasoning your pans to become fully non-stick and may still need a fat for cooking. Even so, reviewers found they are not as fully non-stick as ceramic options like Caraway. HexClad also recommends avoiding high heat, and cooking with high heat can even void the warranty. In the end, the hybrid nature of the pans is both an advantage and undoing. The weaknesses of stainless steel and ceramic are mitigated by combining them, but so are the strengths. And with small pans costing over $100, you can actually get this highest rated stainless-steel pan on Consumer Reports and a ceramic one separately for the cost of one HexClad. For some, this combo style of cooking may work, but like Caraway, your mileage will vary.