Gordon Ramsay Visits Area 51 In HexClad Super Bowl 2025 Commercial
It used to be that Super Bowl ads were carefully hidden before the big game for maximum surprise and impact, or maybe given a quick teaser, but it looks like HexClad was too excited about it's upcoming ad spot with Gordon Ramsay to keep every under wraps. The cookware brand has just released an extended one-minute-long version of the 30-second ad set to air during the game, which is the upstart brand's first ever Super Bowl ad. It's quite the swing for a company that has really started expanding in the last few years. The ad will compete against some other big celebrity names this year, including a "When Harry Met Sally" reunion at Katz's Deli.
The ad features Ramsay being brought into Area 51 to cook for some foodie aliens that mankind has just made contact with, where The nonstick HexClad cookware, which Ramsay says he cooks with at home, is revealed by a military official to be secret alien technology made from a spacecraft. The ad spot is a big showcase for both HexClad and Ramsay, and their partnership goes far beyond just making commercials together. Ramsay has been much more than a chef for years now, being a TV star, entrepreneur, and general cooking celebrity icon. His empire expanded last year with a $100 million investment to take a minority stake in HexClad. He'd already been a part of the business since 2021 and has been featured heavily in previous advertising from the company.
Gordon Ramsay and HexClad's new Super Bowl ad expands a growing business partnership
HexClad itself was founded back in 2016 by two entrepreneurs who had previously owned a juicer company. The brand has tried to break through the stigma around nonstick cookware in professional cooking environments, something Ramsay can clearly help with. The name comes from the pans' unique steel hexagonal pattern, which the brand claims provides a superior sear and heat distribution. It's combined with a non-stick ceramic surface that is free of both PTFE and forever chemicals. HexClad claims its real strength is not just in being a safe nonstick option but in being far more durable than other pans that use similar surfaces and need to be frequently replaced.
For our part, we tested HexClad pans and found them to be pricey, but worth it, as they clearly surpassed other nonstick pans in tasks like frying eggs and searing a steak. HexClad has already broken through in the market and surpassed $300 million in sales, and it has been recognized as one of the fastest growing brands in the country, which is not an easy thing to do in the competitive kitchenware space. Bringing on two big celebrity names for an ad during the 2025 Super Bowl is clearly a step towards solidifying HexClad as major market player in kitchenware for years to come.