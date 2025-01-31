Gordon Ramsay Visits Area 51 In HexClad Super Bowl 2025 Commercial

It used to be that Super Bowl ads were carefully hidden before the big game for maximum surprise and impact, or maybe given a quick teaser, but it looks like HexClad was too excited about it's upcoming ad spot with Gordon Ramsay to keep every under wraps. The cookware brand has just released an extended one-minute-long version of the 30-second ad set to air during the game, which is the upstart brand's first ever Super Bowl ad. It's quite the swing for a company that has really started expanding in the last few years. The ad will compete against some other big celebrity names this year, including a "When Harry Met Sally" reunion at Katz's Deli.

The ad features Ramsay being brought into Area 51 to cook for some foodie aliens that mankind has just made contact with, where The nonstick HexClad cookware, which Ramsay says he cooks with at home, is revealed by a military official to be secret alien technology made from a spacecraft. The ad spot is a big showcase for both HexClad and Ramsay, and their partnership goes far beyond just making commercials together. Ramsay has been much more than a chef for years now, being a TV star, entrepreneur, and general cooking celebrity icon. His empire expanded last year with a $100 million investment to take a minority stake in HexClad. He'd already been a part of the business since 2021 and has been featured heavily in previous advertising from the company.

