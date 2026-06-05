The Highest-Rated Stainless Steel Pan On Consumer Reports Isn't Caraway Or Le Creuset

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Lots of different cooking materials have their advantages and uses, but if chefs are going to pick one essential pan it would probably be stainless steel. In any pan you are usually looking for a few different key characteristics. You want one that is lighter and easy to handle, but is durable enough to last for years without replacement. It should also heat evenly so your food anywhere in the pan is exposed to the same amount of heat, and it should be responsive to temperature changes. Stainless steel does all this, with the only real downside being that stainless steel is usually not non-stick. So when you are buying a stainless steel pan it is probably going to be one of the centerpieces of your kitchen, and needs to have all those ideal qualities in spades. And if you are looking for one brand to do that, Consumer Reports recommends Oxo.

Yes Oxo, the brand you probably know better for making affordable kitchen tools like peelers and measuring cups. Well it has also expanded its lineup to cookware over the years, and it turns out Oxo's pots and pans are just as impressive in performance as it's spatulas and pizza cutters. According to Consumer Reports ranking of top stainless steel pans, Oxo's Mira series pan outscores every other pan on the market, including far more expensive premium brands like La Creuset and All-Clad. CR's second ranked pan was from Caraway, which performed at basically the same level as the Oxo pan, but cost 50% more.