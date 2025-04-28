15 Must-Have Kitchen Tools That Cost Less Than $15
Have you ever gone to make a recipe and realized that you didn't have one or more of the tools you needed? This can be a frustrating experience. Making sure that your kitchen is stocked with the essentials can help you avoid this problem in the future. However, the only problem is that cooking tools can be expensive, and spending a lot of money to outfit your kitchen may not be exactly within the budget. Fortunately, not all kitchen tools are unaffordable. There are actually several must-have items that you can pick up for less than $15.
To help you make sure you have the tools you need to tackle a wide array of recipes, we've rounded up a list of some budget-friendly finds that cost less than $15 (prices were accurate at the time of publication). When compiling this list of must-have products, we prioritized tools that offer versatility and that are frequently called for when preparing or cooking different meals. Additionally, we considered customer reviews when deciding which products to feature for each type of item. All of our selections have a minimum rating of 4 stars and have been reviewed by hundreds — and often, thousands — of customers.
Gorilla Grip Stainless Steel Kitchen Tongs (set of 2)
A good pair of kitchen tongs can help with a range of tasks in the kitchen, including flipping meat that's cooking in a skillet, serving a salad, or pulling smaller ingredients out of a jar. This set from Gorilla Grip retails for only $11.99 and comes with two pairs of stainless steel tongs. Each pair has a silicone head, making them safe to use with nonstick cookware. The silicone material is also heat-safe up to 484 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can use these over high heat without worry. When you're ready to put the tongs away, simply pull up on the lock to keep them pressed together for more compact storage.
Reviews for these kitchen tongs from Gorilla Grip are highly positive, with many customers praising them as a great value. They appreciate the overall quality of the tongs and how well they work, especially given their relatively low price. Another feature that many reviewers appreciate is the grip that the tongs offer. They note that they do a good job holding food securely.
ChefAide 5-Piece Silicone Spatula Set
You'll find yourself reaching for one of the spatulas from this set from ChefAide to scrape cake or brownie batter out of a bowl, stir ingredients on the stovetop, or smooth the frosting on the cake you're decorating. The 5-piece set includes a spoon spatula, large spatula, long spatula, mini spoon spatula, and small spatula. Each spatula has a one-piece design for durability and easy cleaning, is safe to use with nonstick cookware, and is color-coded to help you easily find what you need for each task. The silicone material is also heat-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit.
The vast majority of reviewers gave this silicone spatula set a 4- or 5-star rating, indicating their overall satisfaction with it. Several reviewers highlight the quality of each piece in their write-ups; they share that the spatulas feel well-made and offer the right mix of flexibility and firmness to help them accomplish various tasks in the kitchen. Users also appreciate the gorgeous, earthy colors in the set.
Farberware Professional 5-Piece Measuring Cup Set
If you don't want to make a mistake when baking a cake or preparing countless other recipes, then a good dry measuring cup set is certainly a must-have. This set from Farberware has 5 measuring cups, ranging from 2 tablespoons to 1 cup, to help you accurately measure dry ingredients. Each cup is also a different color, so you can quickly grab the one that you need for each task. The cups are also dishwasher safe, nest for compact storage, and come with a ring that snaps in place to keep them together.
By and large, customers seem pleased with their decision to purchase this Farberware measuring cup set. Users share that the cups are sturdy and clearly labeled, and this makes it possible for them to accurately measure ingredients when baking. The space-saving nesting design and dishwasher-safe construction are two other features that several note in their reviews.
OXO Good Grips Small Silicone Flexible Turner
This OXO Good Grips Small Silicone Flexible Turner will come in handy when you're whipping up something like fluffy banana pancakes, flipping over-easy eggs in the pan, or whipping up a huge batch of grilled cheese sandwiches. The outer silicone layer covering the head means that you can safely use it on nonstick cookware, while the inner stainless steel core provides strength and stability. OXO also added a soft, nonslip handle to keep your hand comfortable as you work. This tool even cleans up easily in the dishwasher.
Overall, customers have positive things to share about this flexible turner from OXO Good Grips. Many praise its quality, sharing that the inner steel core gives it a sturdy feel. Users are also happy with how easy it is to clean in the dishwasher. Reviews are a bit more mixed about the size and thickness of the spatula, with some finding it to be too thick when working with certain foods, such as pancakes or eggs.
Gorilla Grip Flexible Cutting Board Set of 4
At just $9.99, this set of four flexible cutting boards from Gorilla Grip is a great deal. Each board is a different color and even includes an illustrated image to help you avoid cross-contamination in the kitchen. Unlike a standard cutting board, which is thick and rigid, this set is designed to be flexible. After chopping ingredients, you can lift the board and raise the edges to funnel the cut items directly into the pot or mixing bowl. The boards in this set are generously sized, BPA-free, and have a textured back to prevent them from sliding around on the countertop as you work.
Most customers are glad that they gave these flexible cutting mats from Gorilla Grip a try. Users appreciate that the set comes with four color-coded mats. They also appreciate the flexible and dishwasher-safe design. However, a few reviewers are not as pleased with the overall quality of the boards, sharing that they are thinner than they would like and show too many cut marks.
PgYard Meat Grinder and Masher
When you're preparing tacos, homemade meat sauce, or many of your other favorite ground beef recipes, you'll find that the PgYard Meat Grinder and Masher simplifies the task of breaking up the meat as it browns. It features a unique, pinwheel-shaped head. The five "blades" on the head help mash and break up ground meat to ensure you don't have large clumps and that everything browns evenly. In addition to using this tool for ground meats, it can also be an asset for mashing other foods, such as fruits or cooked potatoes. The grinder is made from nylon, so it can be used safely with nonstick, stainless, and cast iron cookware.
If you ask customers what they think of this meat grinding and mashing tool, you'll likely hear some positive responses. One feature that many highlight in their write-ups is how easy the tool makes it to break up ground meats. They find that it saves them a lot of time while also ensuring small and even pieces of meat.
Spring Chef Stainless Steel Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set
This Spring Chef Stainless Steel Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set includes seven pieces to help you accurately measure baking soda, garlic powder, salt, oregano, and other seasonings and ingredients precisely. Each measuring spoon features a double-sided design, with one oval-shaped end that will fit in many seasoning jars and a rounded end to use with vanilla extract, oil, and other liquids. A stainless steel leveler is also included to help you precisely measure dry ingredients. These spoons nest together for compact storage and will even lay flat on the counter without tipping or spilling.
According to the highly positive customer reviews, there is a lot to like about this measuring spoon set. One feature that many praise in their reviews is the magnetic design. Customers appreciate that the strong magnets keep the spoons together to prevent them from getting lost in a drawer. Users also appreciate the design of the set and the fact that the spoons fit into spice containers for easier use.
Starfrit Little Beaver Can Opener
If you don't have a can opener in your kitchen, you should remedy that immediately. Many canned goods may have pop-tops now, but not all do. And you don't want to be stopped from preparing a recipe simply because you can't open one of the canned ingredients. The Starfrit Little Beaver Can Opener works differently than many other openers. Instead of attaching to the can from the side, it slides on the top and removes the lid from above. Not only does this design prevent the potentially dirty lid from dropping into the ingredient inside the can, but it also prevents those dangerously sharp edges along the sides of the lid.
The vast majority of reviewers deemed this can opener worthy of a 4- or 5-star rating. They share that it works well and is easy to use. Many customers also appreciate that it removes a can lid without leaving sharp edges. However, some users noted that while the lids were not sharp, the edges of the can itself were.
Nordic Ware Better Batter Bowl
No kitchen is complete without a mixing bowl, and you can add this batter bowl to your collection for less than $15. It has a 10-cup capacity and features an integrated handle to help keep it from sliding around as you combine ingredients for your favorite recipes. The pour spout is another feature that you won't find on all other mixing bowls. With it, you can pour pancake batter directly onto the griddle or add liquid ingredients to another mixing bowl without the mess. The bowl is constructed from a special plastic material that is break-resistant, microwave-safe, and dishwasher-safe.
Based on the overwhelmingly positive reviews, this batter bowl from Nordic Ware is a customer favorite. Users rave about the overall design of the bowl, noting that the integrated handle and spout make it a very functional tool. Many reviewers also share that they appreciate that the bowl is microwave-safe.
Farberware Edgekeeper 8-Inch Chef Knife
A good knife is certainly an essential kitchen tool, but many options on the market are not very affordable. This highly rated Farberware Edgekeeper 8-Inch Chef Knife, however, retails for only $12.99. Its long, high-carbon stainless steel blade can help you slice, dice, chop, and more as you prep ingredients for a variety of recipes. The knife also comes with a cover to protect the knife and prevent accidental injury when reaching into a drawer. The sheath also helps keep the blade from getting dull with its built-in sharpener.
Overall, users are glad that they decided to purchase this chef's knife from Farberware. Several share that its low price makes it a great value for the money. Many reviewers also mention that the knife is comfortable to hold and work with. While several highlight its sharpness as a top feature, some users find it dulls faster than expected
Rubbermaid Instant Read Thermometer
As you think about the food safety tips that every home cook should know, one of the most important is making sure meats are fully cooked. With this analog instant-read thermometer from Rubbermaid, you can do just that. You simply need to push the thermometer into a food item when you're ready to check it for doneness, and within a few seconds, it will display the internal temperature on its easy-to-read dial. The thermometer displays temperatures between 0 and 200 degrees Fahrenheit, comes with a probe cover for storage, and is even dishwasher-safe.
The majority of customers have given this thermometer a 4- or 5-star rating. One feature that is highlighted across several reviews is how easy it is to use. There are no confusing buttons or modes to choose from; you simply need to slide it into the food item you want to check. Many reviewers are also pleased with the accuracy. However, some were not as happy that they had to calibrate it before use.
OXO Good Grips Swivel Vegetable Peeler
Take a look at the OXO Good Grips Swivel Vegetable Peeler, which retails for less than $12. It offers a range of features that will help you find many great uses for your vegetable peeler. For example, the swiveling Japanese steel blade will help you easily remove the skin off of vegetables, including those with a bumpier exterior. The peeler also offers a non-slip grip and oversized handle to prevent fatigue as you work and to help you maintain a comfortable hold on the tool. A few other notable features include the integrated potato eye remover and the dishwasher-safe construction.
If you take a quick look at the customer reviews for this OXO Good Grips vegetable peeler, you'll see that it is a customer favorite. Users have a lot of positive things to share about its performance, such as the sharpness of the blade, the comfortable grip, and the overall ease of use. Many also praise its quality in their reviews, noting that it feels well-made and holds up well over time.
Tovolo Olivewood Kitchen Spoon
This kitchen spoon from Tovolo is crafted from beautiful olivewood. Beyond its rustic charm, the material is also durable and safe to use on nonstick pots and pans. The manufacturer designed this spoon with functionality in mind. Its ergonomic handle will help prevent your hand from getting fatigued as you stir various recipes, while the sturdy design of the spoon will help ensure it doesn't bend or break as you're working.
Most of the reviews from customers for this olivewood spoon speak to its quality and value. Customers share that the spoon feels very durable. Many reviewers are also pleased with how the spoon looks, sharing that it has an attractive wood grain.
OXO Good Grips Plastic Colander
Whether you're making spaghetti for dinner or rinsing berries for a healthy snack, you'll need to have a colander for your kitchen — the last thing you want is to be searching for a way to strain pasta if you don't have a colander. This white, 3-quart model from OXO Good Grips offers a budget-friendly solution to make sure you're prepared. Some of its key features include the non-slip handles, contoured feet to keep it from tipping over, and dishwasher-safe design.
A large majority of customers deemed this colander from OXO Good Grips worthy of a 4- or 5-star rating. They explain that it performs as expected, draining water and liquid from pasta, veggies, and more. Customers also appreciate the overall construction and design of the tool, highlighting its side handles, which provide a good grip and a sturdy and balanced feel.
Chicago Cutlery Deluxe Multipurpose Kitchen Shears
The Chicago Cutlery Deluxe Multipurpose Kitchen Shears will be a true asset in any kitchen. They feature a durable and rust-resistant stainless steel blade and a full metal tang design for better control and strength. They are also designed for comfortable use by both right- and left-handed users. Chicago Cutlery even worked a bottle opener into the design, making these a multi-functional tool.
Most reviewers are happy with the performance of these kitchen shears. They share that they are sharp, cut through a variety of foods (and even chicken bones) with ease, and are easy to clean since they come apart. Several reviewers also note that they find the shears to be a good value for the money, given how reasonably priced they are.
Methodology
As we pulled together this list of must-have kitchen tools that are available for under $15, we considered a range of factors. First, we thought about which kitchen tools are truly "essential," striving to highlight options that are necessary for cooking and preparing a range of recipes properly and safely. Once we determined these essential items, we looked for top products for each category. Beyond simply choosing any product that costs less than $15, we also paid close attention to customer reviews. All of our selections have been reviewed by hundreds, and many times thousands of reviews, and have at least a 4-star rating.