The Top 3 Mistakes To Avoid When Baking Cakes, According To An Expert

Forgotten ingredients or hurried preparations can turn a spongy slice of sweetness into a less-than-desirable mound of dense, too-chewy dessert. As you set out to make a delicately decadent chocolate layer cake to serve at this weekend's party, we have a few tips that can up the chances that your finished cake is one you can present with pride. Even a simple honey cake can be transformed by the steps you take throughout the cake-making process.

Thanks to recipe developer and artist Jerrelle Guy, the likelihood of us pulling spongier, fluffier, lighter, and better-tasting cakes out of our ovens is much higher. Not only has Guy received a Masters in Gastronomy from Boston University, she is the author of the James Beard nominated "Black Girl Baking: Wholesome Recipes Inspired by a Soulful Upbringing" and one of the brains behind Chocolate for Basil. She cranks out weekly recipes in her newsletter The Dinner Ritual and has a new cookbook in the works. If anyone knows the top three mistakes we should avoid when making our butter pecan cake recipe, it is Guy.