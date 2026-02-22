9 Worst Celebrity-Endorsed Cookware Brands, According To Reviews

Walk into any kitchen section at a large department store these days, and you'll immediately see it: cookware adorned with the names and faces of celebrities. From Food Network chefs to actors and models from Hollywood have been attaching their names to cookware for decades, selling us on the idea that, we too, can cook restaurant-quality meals at home if we just purchase the same thing they use. The marketing is extremely convincing, isn't it?

But the truth of the matter is, buying celebrity-endorsed cookware hasn't served people well. While many celebrity brands look great on store shelves and in magazine advertisements, they often lead to disappointed purchases that lack quality, durability, and sometimes even function. Countless consumers have spent hard-earned money on celebrity-branded cookware only to go home and watch that nonstick coating peel within a few uses, those adorable handles come off, and the cookware itself perform horribly within weeks of use.

With that being said, we spent days going through customer reviews on community platforms like Reddit, Walmart, Consumer Reports, Trustpilot, and more to find the absolute worst celebrity-endorsed cookware that you can find sold in the United States today. Whether they have safety hazards, fall apart quickly, or simply don't cook like the ads make you believe, these nine celebrity-endorsed cookware brands aren't worth the money, according to disgruntled shoppers.