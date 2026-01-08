7 Our Place Products To Buy And 7 To Avoid, According To Customer Reviews
Trendy cookware brand Our Place went viral in 2019 with its Always Pan. The pan, which is designed to perform 10 functions flawlessly in just one Instagram-worthy pan, braise, sear, steam, saute, fry, boil, bake, roast, and serve, gained popularity with home cooks drawn to the minimalist aesthetic and non-toxic, non-stick finish. It even made our list of the top cookware brands.
In the years since the Always Pan's release, Our Place has expanded its offerings to include everything from countertop appliances to bakeware. With a product list so long, it can be difficult to decipher which are worth buying. So we scoured the Our Place site, Reddit, Costco, and Amazon for the best and worst customer reviews of each of the products on this list to determine what you should add to your cart and what you should leave on the proverbial shelf. Our "buy" picks earned praise for holding up to daily use and delivering superior non-stick capabilities across the board, while our "avoid" picks consistently fell short in durability and performance.
Buy: Always Pan 2.0
The original Always Pan got an upgrade in 2023 with the Always Pan 2.0. The 2.0 remains the brand's bestseller, and for good reason: While the original was not oven-safe, the 2.0 is safe up to 450 F. The 2.0 also features an updated nonstick coating that's billed to last up to 50% longer than the coating on the original. And for those who prioritize sustainability, the 2.0 features an aluminum core made from 100% recycled post-consumer waste.
According to reviewers, the 2.0 is a major improvement, thanks to the lighter body and superior non-stick coating compared to the original. As for the handling, some reviewers praised the pan's even cooking and easy washing. Despite the high price tag ($135 for the 10.5-inch size) and some reports of discoloration and failed nonstick coating after a few months of use, the Always Pan is a great non-toxic, nonstick option for everyday home cooks who know how to properly clean their ceramic cookware.
Avoid: Titanium Always Pan Pro
Our Place promises pro-level performance with its Titanium Always Pan Pro. The brand claims it does everything the original Always Pan can do, but comes with higher heat tolerance, improved durability, and a nonstick coating.
But real customers found issues with that nonstick coating, with some reviewers sharing that they ended up returning theirs due to the coating being tough to keep clean long term. Other reviewers echoed a similar sentiment, claiming the pan worked great for the first few weeks, but it began to lose its nonstick properties and was difficult to clean after regular use. Some even found that the pan was trying to do too much, with an "all-in-one" design that couldn't deliver on all its promises. In short, it's best to leave the Titanium Always Pan Pro out of your shopping cart and opt for the classic Always Pan instead.
Buy: Perfect Pot
The Our Place Perfect Pot became another cult favorite after making its debut in 2021. Available in two useful sizes (the mini comes in at 2½ quarts and the standard size at 5½ quarts), it does everything from boiling pasta to braising, roasting, and steaming.
Reviewers love the quality and reliable nonstick coating, and praise the excellent quality of this pan. Some loved the weight of the pot, sharing that it feels light in hand despite its thickness. They also raved about the stain-resistant and nonstick properties. Other reviewers found that after lots of use, the pot is still like new. But the pot is still ceramic, and it requires gentle treatment, with many reviewers advising users to wash it with water and a sponge and to use a wooden spoon to avoid scratches. Other reviewers praise the pot's easy cleaning as well and recommend avoiding high heat to protect the ceramic coating.
Avoid: Cast Iron Always Pan
Enameled cast iron is another finish offering in the Always Pan lineup. The Cast Iron Always Pan is supposed to do it all, no seasoning required. You can grill, sear, braise, fry, saute, roast, bake, broil, stew, serve, and even move it from stovetop to oven to broiler up to 500 F without the lid.
It made our list of the absolute best enameled cast iron skillets, but reviewers found that food often stuck to it. Some complained that, no matter how they use the pan, everything sticks. Others had similar experiences, sharing that food stuck since the first use. And if sticking wasn't enough, some reviewers complained that the pan was so heavy they couldn't lift it with one arm. So if you're in the market for an enameled cast-iron pan, it may be in your best interest to look to a more established brand for a better cooking experience.
Buy: Titanium Perfect Pot Pro
Like the original Perfect Pot, the Titanium Perfect Pot Pro is an Our Place fan favorite for a reason. Its titanium interior, high heat tolerance, and metal utensil compatibility make it a versatile pan for home cooks looking for a statement pot to leave out on the stove. Plus, it's available in two sizes: 6¾ quarts for the standard size and 2¾ quarts for the mini.
Reviewers love its high heat tolerance, durability, nonstick properties, and aesthetic, with one reviewer applauding that the pot and lid can handle more heat than their oven could ever produce. The nonstick coating isn't an issue in this pot either, with some reviewers exclaiming that it's their best pot. Other reviewers admitted the pot is expensive but worth the price for someone who enjoys cooking. Many say that they use the pot daily and nothing sticks to it, and it is so attractive they leave it out on the counter.
Avoid: Wonder Oven
Our Place introduced the Wonder Oven, the first in the brand's line of countertop appliances, in 2023. The brand claims the oven can do everything from air-frying and baking to roasting and toasting, and its steam setting promises crispy, tender results with just a few teaspoons of water.
But reviewers find the oven fragile and cheap, with some reviewers saying that while it's aesthetically pleasing, it seems flimsy and they feel the need to babysit it. Other reviewers added that the turn dial doesn't always work and the temperature isn't right, meaning things cook too quickly. More troublesome, a few reviewers found issues with faulty timers and burned-up wires inside their machines. Some reviewers recounted that the part inside the machine that connects the timer to the rest of the system had burned up and was no longer functional. Other reviewers found their toasters stopped turning off after a couple o months of use, sharing that even when the timer goes past the off button, it remains on and cooking. Aesthetics aside, the Wonder Oven may be one Our Place pick to avoid.
Buy: Griddle Pan
The Our Place Griddle Pan is a versatile ceramic-coated nonstick sheet pan that can be used as a stovetop griddle. Available in two sizes (2 quarts for the mini and 5 quarts for the large), the pan is great for dinner with friends or meal prep for one. The nonstick ceramic coating is made without PTFEs, PFOAs, or other PFAS, and ergonomic side handles are roomy enough to grip with oven mitts.
Customers love the pan's heat distribution when it's placed on two electric glass-top burners and applaud its size, saying the sides are high enough to prevent spills and the material is sturdy. Other reviewers add that it's just the right thickness to achieve excellent heat distribution. Many reviewers applaud the nonstick and easy-to-clean coating. Still, a few reviewers mention that gentle cleaning makes for better maintenance, noting that cleaning is very easy but that you need to use the right products on it to prevent damaging the ceramic coating.
Avoid: Dream Cooker
Next up in Our Place's line of countertop appliances is the Dream Cooker, a multi-cooker released in 2023. Meant to be an aesthetically pleasing version of your old pressure cooker, the Dream Cooker advertises pressure-cook, slow-cook, and saute settings with hands-free steam release and automatic keep-warm functionality, all in a beautiful package.
But customers say the pressure cooker doesn't live up to the hype. Some reviewers found that the paint chipped off their appliance after one use. Other reviewers expressed buyer's remorse, sharing that the start button stopped working and that they find it difficult to clean, adding that their Instant Pots were better buys. Others simply found that the appliance is more attractive than it is functional, with some reviewers sharing that it has less room than their Instant Pots, too. Some reviewers claimed quality control issues, with multiple units arriving nonfunctional.
Buy: Bakeware Set
The Our Place Bakeware Set is a collection of quality bakeware thoughtfully designed for nesting storage and minimalist kitchen style. The five-piece set includes one 5-quart aluminum Griddle Pan, three "bakers" (one 4.1-quart "main bake" dish, a 2.3-quart "side bake" dish, and a 1.7-quart loaf pan), and one nonstick silicone oven mat.
Reviewers love that the set nests together, with many noting that the pieces all sit well within each other and save storage space in their kitchens. The set is also beautiful enough to serve in, with some reviewers sharing that the colors look gorgeous on their tables for entertaining guests and adding that the aesthetic alone is worth the investment. The only downside? Aside from the Griddle Pan, the bakeware is only available to purchase as a set, and some reviewers lament that you cannot buy the rest of the items individually.
Avoid: Cold Press Batch Juicer
This item from Our Place promises hands-free juicing. Our Place claims the juicer's hands-free hopper holds large batches, so you only need to load ingredients once, and that the machine's wide chute fits whole fruits and vegetables. The dishwasher-safe parts are supposed to make cleanup fast and easy.
Reviews are mixed overall, but most echo the same sentiment: The machine doesn't yield much juice, and you have to stop and scrape solids away from the sides of the juicer multiple times during each use to keep it moving. Some reviewers recalled that they had to completely stop, clean, and start over when juicing. Other reviewers shared that the juice yield was very low, with a lot of wet pulp and chunks of food left in the hopper after each use.
Buy: Wonder Oven Baker's Kit
While we may not recommend the Wonder Oven, the Wonder Oven Baker's Kit is a smart kitchen purchase for small-space bakers and air-fryer users. The aluminum, ceramic-coated nonstick baker's kit includes an 8-inch square pan, an 8-inch round pan, and a 6-cup muffin tin that all fit comfortably in small appliances and cabinets and can withstand heat up to 450 F.
Many reviewers love that this kit fills in the pieces they felt were missing from the Bakeware Set. And because the items are designed to fit in the compact Our Place Wonder Oven, other reviewers point out that these pans will fit in your air fryer and other smaller cooking appliances. Other reviewers simply love how easy the pans are to use.
Avoid: Splendor Blender
The 1,000-watt Splendor Blender entered the Our Place lineup in 2024, promising powerful blending, sleek design, and easy single-serve smoothies in just 45 seconds or less. But it's clear that the cookware offerings from Our Place may continue to be a better investment than the appliances.
Reviewers are consistently disappointed with the brand's attempt at a single-serve blender, with some customers cautioning that every time they used the blender, the base would start to smell like burnt plastic. If that wasn't concerning enough, other customers experienced vacuum buildup that made it difficult to remove the cup. One Amazon reviewer said it was "Not just the usual appliance noise, but loud enough to be heard throughout the entire house." There are many other, more reliable blender brands worth looking at.
Buy: Everyday Chef's Knife
Selecting your go-to chef's knife is personal: the weight of the handle, the length of the blade, and the shape of your hand all come together to create the recipe for your perfect knife. But not every knife needs to be forged in the mountains of Japan to be a useful tool in your daily kitchen routine. For those looking for an average, everyday chef's knife that looks great and functions well, the Our Place Everyday Chef's Knife might be for you. It has a sharp, stainless-steel blade and balanced weight, making it an easy choice to reach for when it comes to daily prep.
Reviewers praise its sharpness, with some calling out that the knife is fantastic and sturdy, with a solid handle and a sharp, precise blade that glide through all kinds of food, adding that it feels like they're cutting through butter. Other reviewers shared that they are pleased with the knife's weight and sharpness.
Avoid: Shear Genius Kitchen Shears
The perfect pair of kitchen shears is endlessly versatile, taking on everything from snipping parchment to slicing pizza. At first glance, the Our Place Shear Genius kitchen shears seem like a no-brainer: Premium stainless steel blades with soft-grip handles, a micro-serrated blade, two herb strippers, a stem clipper and bone stabilizer, and a box opener — and they're designed to come apart for easy cleaning. But a laundry list of features is only a selling point if they're functional.
Reviewers find the feature that allows the shears to come apart clunky, with some customers sharing that, while it originally seemed convenient to have kitchen shears that come apart for better cleaning, these come apart mid-use. Other reviewers agree, with many calling out that they can barely cut anything with these because the blades come apart, adding that there's no reason to clean kitchen shears that you cannot use.
Methodology
We scoured the Our Place site, Reddit, Costco, and Amazon for the best and worst customer reviews of each of the products on this list to determine what you should add to your cart and what you should skip.
We evaluated products based on user testimonials around performance, durability, ease of use, and overall value while also considering price and how well each item delivered on the brand's claims. Because no product out there is completely without criticism, we weighed the severity and frequency of negative reviews against the positive ones to decide whether an item earned a buy or avoid recommendation. The goal was to highlight patterns in real-world use, rather than one-off complaints, to provide a clearer sense of which Our Place products satisfy customers and which disappoint.