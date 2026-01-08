7 Our Place Products To Buy And 7 To Avoid, According To Customer Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Trendy cookware brand Our Place went viral in 2019 with its Always Pan. The pan, which is designed to perform 10 functions flawlessly in just one Instagram-worthy pan, braise, sear, steam, saute, fry, boil, bake, roast, and serve, gained popularity with home cooks drawn to the minimalist aesthetic and non-toxic, non-stick finish. It even made our list of the top cookware brands.

In the years since the Always Pan's release, Our Place has expanded its offerings to include everything from countertop appliances to bakeware. With a product list so long, it can be difficult to decipher which are worth buying. So we scoured the Our Place site, Reddit, Costco, and Amazon for the best and worst customer reviews of each of the products on this list to determine what you should add to your cart and what you should leave on the proverbial shelf. Our "buy" picks earned praise for holding up to daily use and delivering superior non-stick capabilities across the board, while our "avoid" picks consistently fell short in durability and performance.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.