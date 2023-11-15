The Proper Way To Clean Your Ceramic Pans Is Simple
Ceramic pans are some of the best on the market. Not only do they give your kitchen great vibes, they're also famous for being exceptionally non-stick. If you've recently purchased a set or are considering buying some and wondering if they require complicated maintenance, you're going to want to know how to keep these pans clean to extend their life for as long as possible. Luckily, maintenance is a breeze so long as you keep a few tips in mind.
Before we get to the cleaning part, let's talk about how to keep your pans in good shape while cooking. Never use metal spatulas or other utensils with a ceramic pan, otherwise you risk chipping off the non-stick coating. That's a one-way ticket to needing to buy new pans. The second thing to keep in mind is that you don't want to blast your ceramic pans with high heat. Going above medium heat is going to increase the likelihood that you burn food onto the pan, which is no good.
Once you're done cooking, let the pan cool off before you start to wash it. This is a good idea for any type of pan, but it's especially important with ceramic pans. They don't handle temperature shock well, which is what will happen if you run water over it while it's still hot. Use warm water and soap with a soft sponge or towel to clean. Ceramic pans are technically dishwasher safe, but it's highly recommended you wash by hand.
How to deep clean ceramic pans
Let's say you didn't wash your ceramic pan right away or it's become discolored, what do you do then? If the soft sponge and soap aren't strong enough to remove whatever is dirtying up your kitchenware, don't reach for the iron wool just yet. Using heavy-duty sponges or something even more abrasive is likely to scrape off your nice non-stick coating, throwing the proverbial baby out with the bathwater.
Discoloring over time is a common problem with ceramic pans but, luckily, there's a quick fix. Simply soak the pan in hydrogen peroxide. Pour enough into the pan to cover all the areas of discoloration and let it sit for 30 minutes before rinsing it off and drying it. If the hydrogen peroxide doesn't bubble, grab a fresh bottle instead.
To avoid burnt food on your ceramic pans, make sure you are cooking with oil or butter. Yes, there is already a non-stick coating, but you're better off helping it out with something extra. If you do burn food onto your pan, soak it in warm water and soap until the food loosens up, then use your soft sponge to remove it. If that doesn't work, pour some baking soda onto your pan and scrub it with a damp sponge until clean.