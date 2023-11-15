The Proper Way To Clean Your Ceramic Pans Is Simple

Ceramic pans are some of the best on the market. Not only do they give your kitchen great vibes, they're also famous for being exceptionally non-stick. If you've recently purchased a set or are considering buying some and wondering if they require complicated maintenance, you're going to want to know how to keep these pans clean to extend their life for as long as possible. Luckily, maintenance is a breeze so long as you keep a few tips in mind.

Before we get to the cleaning part, let's talk about how to keep your pans in good shape while cooking. Never use metal spatulas or other utensils with a ceramic pan, otherwise you risk chipping off the non-stick coating. That's a one-way ticket to needing to buy new pans. The second thing to keep in mind is that you don't want to blast your ceramic pans with high heat. Going above medium heat is going to increase the likelihood that you burn food onto the pan, which is no good.

Once you're done cooking, let the pan cool off before you start to wash it. This is a good idea for any type of pan, but it's especially important with ceramic pans. They don't handle temperature shock well, which is what will happen if you run water over it while it's still hot. Use warm water and soap with a soft sponge or towel to clean. Ceramic pans are technically dishwasher safe, but it's highly recommended you wash by hand.