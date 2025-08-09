The Versatile Kitchen Tool That Doesn't Get Nearly Enough Use With Food

In a world full of high-end kitchen tools and appliances like immersion circulators, air fryers, and pizza ovens, sometimes it is the most basic tools that we forget are the most essential. Along with knives and spatulas, a pair of good kitchen shears is one of our favorite tools to have on hand for a multitude of uses. While some are merely scissors and others are a heftier pair of shears, either type deserves a place in your cooking at home, and for the most part, can be used interchangeably.

Since we are big fans of spoon salads, we are constantly reaching for kitchen shears when we cannot be bothered to drag out a knife and cutting board. The simple tool is great for cutting thin slices of meat, like Korean bulgogi, into bite-sized pieces that are easier to eat, and for cutting grilled chicken thighs into a dice as they are the perfect height to fit in between the blades. A pair of heavy duty kitchen shears is the best way to cut the backbone out of poultry, known as spatchcocking, and they can easily crack through thick crab or lobster shells while at the same time being delicate enough to aid in peeling shrimp. Obviously ideal for cutting parchment paper to the proper size for cake pans, scissors are also good for trimming excess pie dough. Scissors are also great for cutting your children's food, and you can even do this directly on their little plastic plates with compartments. Scissors even make perfect pizza cutters, and work for quesadillas and flatbreads as well.