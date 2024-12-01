What Is A Spoon Salad, And Is It Worth The Extra Cutting?

A spoon salad differs from a standard salad because there's no need for a knife or fork to consume it. The extra cutting beforehand, though minimal, will give you a chance to improve your knife skills as you practice small cuts. If you're reluctant to do all that knifework, may we suggest the pizza cutter hack for simple chopped salad right in the bowl. The benefits of a spoon salad are that all the work is done ahead of the serving and eating, so all you have to do is scoop each bite rather than using a knife and fork to try to assemble each bite.

In theory, every salad has the potential to be a spoon salad if you cut things small enough, and we firmly believe that it's worth taking the time to properly chop veggies for salad. You want to think past bite-sized and go smaller, cutting things about the size of a pinky nail so that many of the ingredients can all fit together easily on your spoon. For the best results, everything should be mixed up very thoroughly before serving, tossing the dressing well and ensuring that each bite will be well-seasoned and flavorful.

If it's not having a decent chopping knife that's stopping you from making a spoon salad, it may be time to invest in a set, like these Brewin Professional Kitchen Knives, not forgetting to read up on everything you need to know about keeping your knives sharp, too.

