The Pizza Cutter Hack For Simple Chopped Salad Right In The Bowl

Chopped salads are delicious to eat, but often require a lot of work to make. It takes a lot of prep work and some skills with a knife to finely and uniformly chop lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, hardboiled eggs, chicken, cheese, and whatever else your taste buds are craving. Luckily, if you have a bowl and a pizza cutter, the time commitment to make a chopped salad decreases significantly. This kitchen tool — which seems like it may only have one use — is about to become a salad lover's best friend.

Simply toss the ingredients for your chopped salad into a bowl and run your pizza cutter through all the soft and crunchy veggies until they are chopped to your preferred size. You may encounter a little resistance with your proteins depending on whether you are using whole pieces or shredded. Your chicken or steak will be easier to cut up with your pizza cutter if you tear them up a bit before adding them to the bowl.