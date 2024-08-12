The Kitchen Tools You Need To Make Eating Whole Lobster Easier

Cooking lobster at home requires more technique than simply grilling up prepared tails. Whole lobsters, even if you buy the freshest crustaceans, can be tricky because of their tough shell that you have to break through. But with the right tools, any cooking task becomes easier. Fortunately, cracking open whole lobsters doesn't require specialized equipment. In fact, you probably have everything you need in your kitchen already.

According to celebrity chef at this year's U.S. Open, Josh Capon, there are only two simple tools you need to easily eat a whole lobster. "You will need an old knife and a pair of scissors to get the job done," Capon says. You'll want to use an old knife so that you won't have to worry about how the shell will damage the blade. Avoid using a thin or brittle blade to prevent it from breaking as you work through the shell. Remember to keep the blade sharp to continue splitting lobsters in half, because the shell will dull the blade quickly. Once the lobster is split, you can easily use scissors to cut the rest of the lobster open.