7-Eleven's Hands-Down Best Slurpee Flavor Isn't The One You'd Expect

The 7-Eleven Slurpee holds a special place in the hearts of many Americans. The cool drinks hit hard on summer days, and a variety of options means that there are flavors for every craving. Affordable and refreshing, the cold creation is ready to deliver, but not every flavor knocks it out of the park. One of our writers sampled and ranked eight Slurpee flavors, concluding that Tropical Twist is a choice that is not to be missed.

Though 7-Eleven notes that the frozen beverage offers the combined sweet flavors of tropical fruits, it doesn't specify which ones. In addition to the fruity appeal, the colorful choice is described as offering a candy twist for added flavor. Our writer couldn't identify what these fruits were, but the drink was described as "true bliss" while providing the perfect balance of fruity sweetness with a touch of sour funk, something like biting into a fruit pulled fresh off a tree. "That Tropical Twist Slurpee was so good," agreed a customer on TikTok, while another visitor on TikTok described the taste as "dumb good."