The 3 Types Of Kitchen Lighting Mike Holmes Recommends For Functional And Aesthetic Kitchens

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HGTV's Mike Holmes has a lot to say about home decor that's both fashionable and functional. In a blog on his Make It Right website, Holmes shares tips for upgrading your home's kitchen to make it more accessible. Lighting is essential and, in the kitchen, is of the utmost importance for being able to work carefully and efficiently while preparing your favorite meals. Holmes points out the three types of kitchen lighting: ambient, task, and accent. All of these have specific functions and play parts in making your space look good and work for you.

Explaining the differences between the three types, Holmes explains, "Ambient is your main source of light, usually from natural sources, like windows and skylights, or is cast directly from the ceiling." Task lighting is often overlooked in kitchens, but it's vital for safety. Holmes mentions that this helps you see when you're working with sharp tools, high heat, and more. He shares, "Recessed lights under cabinets are a great way to seamlessly add some much-needed task lighting to your kitchen."

Finally, he mentions the third type of lighting. "Accent lighting can also provide ambient and task lighting, but its main feature is to highlight your favorite elements of your kitchen," he says. According to Holmes, one of the kitchen upgrades that wastes your money is changing the layout without changing the lighting.