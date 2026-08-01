The 3 Types Of Kitchen Lighting Mike Holmes Recommends For Functional And Aesthetic Kitchens
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HGTV's Mike Holmes has a lot to say about home decor that's both fashionable and functional. In a blog on his Make It Right website, Holmes shares tips for upgrading your home's kitchen to make it more accessible. Lighting is essential and, in the kitchen, is of the utmost importance for being able to work carefully and efficiently while preparing your favorite meals. Holmes points out the three types of kitchen lighting: ambient, task, and accent. All of these have specific functions and play parts in making your space look good and work for you.
Explaining the differences between the three types, Holmes explains, "Ambient is your main source of light, usually from natural sources, like windows and skylights, or is cast directly from the ceiling." Task lighting is often overlooked in kitchens, but it's vital for safety. Holmes mentions that this helps you see when you're working with sharp tools, high heat, and more. He shares, "Recessed lights under cabinets are a great way to seamlessly add some much-needed task lighting to your kitchen."
Finally, he mentions the third type of lighting. "Accent lighting can also provide ambient and task lighting, but its main feature is to highlight your favorite elements of your kitchen," he says. According to Holmes, one of the kitchen upgrades that wastes your money is changing the layout without changing the lighting.
Tips for adding ambient, task, and accent kitchen lighting
As ambient lighting is the most significant, it may require more drastic changes than the other two. If you want to install a window or skylight, make sure you have the proper permits and structure to do so. Alternatively, installing different types of lighting in your ceiling, such as recessed lights, hanging lamps, or a chandelier, can act as an ambient light source.
In addition to using recessed lighting under cabinets for task lighting, there are other options to consider. Try strategic strip lighting and hanging pendant lamps. With regard to LED kitchen lighting, Mike Holmes says this is the smarter, money-saving choice. Consider the overall aesthetic of your kitchen and how you want the lighting to add to this while also providing the right kind of functionality for your needs.
You can have a lot of fun with accent lighting. Remember that its use is to highlight areas of your kitchen rather than providing essential light. This means you can lean into a variety of creative ideas. For a kitschy throwback, consider upcycling bottle caps to make your own 90s-style lamp. Try different colored lights that play off of the colors of your appliances, cabinets, and gadgets. Small countertop fixtures, like Kakanuo's Cordless Table Lamp, are also trending thanks to the charm they add to the functional space.