Upcycle Those Bottle Caps To Bring Back '90s-Style Lamps In The Kitchen
It might seem odd to think of the 1990's as vintage, but there can be a sense of nostalgic fun that goes hand-in-hand with it. Many 90s food trends included bright colors, funky fruit snacks, themed restaurants, and much more. If you've been looking for a way to transform your kitchen with some 90s throwback style, a simple DIY craft turns your favorite plastic soda bottle caps into a whimsical upcycled lamp.
Start with a batch of bottlecaps. The specific amount will depend on how large or small you want your lampshade to be. Inflate a balloon to your desired size and begin by hot gluing the bottle caps together to form a round shape. It can be more like a ball or a convex half-sphere depending on the look and amount of light you want to add to your kitchen. Next, pop the balloon and add in string lights as your light source. Here's an example from TikTok:
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A bright and eco-friendly lamp made from old bottle caps 💡 #upcyclingideas #ecocraft #creativehome #diylighting #handmadestyle
Save your plastic bottle caps for this project or ask friends to lend theirs to the cause. You can pick your favorite color scheme from monochromatic to rainbow and more. It's all a matter of how you wish to enhance the overall aesthetic of your kitchen. Amid so many boring and outdated kitchen lighting trends, this is a great way to upcycle by repurposing used plastic into functional and fantastic decor.
Tips for crafting an upcycled bottle cap lamp
Break away from the basics and throw it back to the 90s with this old-school upcycle craft. The possibilities for unique kitchen lighting ideas are nearly limitless, and this is certainly one that won't break the bank. While plastic bottle caps make for the most vibrant look, you can also try this trick using metal bottle caps, should melting be a concern.
With a keen eye and careful crafting, you'll start to spot bottle caps that you'll want to use for your next project. Imagine an array of these lamps hanging all over your kitchen, brightening up your space with bold upcycled style. You can even choose clear bottle caps and combine these with color-changing string lights to mix up the vibe in your kitchen to suit different occasions. Alternatively, try a mix of regular red Coca-Cola bottle caps and the seasonal yellow variety for an eye-catching kitchen lamp.
As always, it's crucial to exercise extreme caution when using sharp tools to poke holes in the bottle caps to place the hanging string or wire for your lamp. This also goes for working with hot glue guns to avoid the risk of burns. If you don't have a balloon to shape the caps, try using an old cup or bowl that has the right shape you're looking for, so long as you're careful when prying off the bottle caps once the glue has set and fully dried.