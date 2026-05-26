Upcycle Those Bottle Caps To Bring Back '90s-Style Lamps In The Kitchen

It might seem odd to think of the 1990's as vintage, but there can be a sense of nostalgic fun that goes hand-in-hand with it. Many 90s food trends included bright colors, funky fruit snacks, themed restaurants, and much more. If you've been looking for a way to transform your kitchen with some 90s throwback style, a simple DIY craft turns your favorite plastic soda bottle caps into a whimsical upcycled lamp.

Start with a batch of bottlecaps. The specific amount will depend on how large or small you want your lampshade to be. Inflate a balloon to your desired size and begin by hot gluing the bottle caps together to form a round shape. It can be more like a ball or a convex half-sphere depending on the look and amount of light you want to add to your kitchen. Next, pop the balloon and add in string lights as your light source. Here's an example from TikTok:

Save your plastic bottle caps for this project or ask friends to lend theirs to the cause. You can pick your favorite color scheme from monochromatic to rainbow and more. It's all a matter of how you wish to enhance the overall aesthetic of your kitchen. Amid so many boring and outdated kitchen lighting trends, this is a great way to upcycle by repurposing used plastic into functional and fantastic decor.