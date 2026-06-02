This Often-Overlooked Lighting Makes A Big Difference In The Kitchen

Whether you're in the midst of a complete kitchen remodel or just wanting to spruce up the heart of your home, lighting is an essential ingredient to a beautiful and well-functioning kitchen. There are definitely a few kitchen lighting mistakes to avoid, and according to Artem Kropovinsky — owner of the interior design firm Arsight Studio in New York City — overlooking task lighting is one of the biggest.

Kropovinsky prioritizes task lighting to create kitchens that are as stunning as they are functional. "Task lighting is the light you actually cook by," he explained. "Ambient light makes a kitchen feel finished, and task light makes it work." That's because task lighting is used to illuminate your functional spaces — think the pendant above the island, the range light over the stove, and under-the-cabinet lighting.

As Kropovinsky said, "Anywhere your hands do something precise, or you need to find something, that's where task lighting belongs." But task lighting can make a big difference in your kitchen beyond the practical. Layered lighting makes your kitchen look elegant with minimal effort — it's one of the easiest upgrades you can do.