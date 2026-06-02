This Often-Overlooked Lighting Makes A Big Difference In The Kitchen
Whether you're in the midst of a complete kitchen remodel or just wanting to spruce up the heart of your home, lighting is an essential ingredient to a beautiful and well-functioning kitchen. There are definitely a few kitchen lighting mistakes to avoid, and according to Artem Kropovinsky — owner of the interior design firm Arsight Studio in New York City — overlooking task lighting is one of the biggest.
Kropovinsky prioritizes task lighting to create kitchens that are as stunning as they are functional. "Task lighting is the light you actually cook by," he explained. "Ambient light makes a kitchen feel finished, and task light makes it work." That's because task lighting is used to illuminate your functional spaces — think the pendant above the island, the range light over the stove, and under-the-cabinet lighting.
As Kropovinsky said, "Anywhere your hands do something precise, or you need to find something, that's where task lighting belongs." But task lighting can make a big difference in your kitchen beyond the practical. Layered lighting makes your kitchen look elegant with minimal effort — it's one of the easiest upgrades you can do.
Adding task lighting without a full kitchen renovation
Artem Kropovinsky told Tasting Table that you don't have to wait for a remodel to enhance your kitchen with better lighting. "Adding task lighting to an existing kitchen makes sense anytime," he told us. "You don't need a full renovation — under-cabinet LED strips, puck lights, or a slim linear fixture can be retrofitted in a weekend and completely change how the kitchen feels." However, if you do happen to be working on your kitchen, it's a good time to consider where you might need some extra light. "If you're already repainting, swapping hardware, or upgrading appliances, fold it into that round of work," Kropovinsky suggested.
If you're just wanting to brighten up your kitchen with some focused task lighting, the first thing to do is evaluate your kitchen, noting your primary work spaces and any spot with low visibility. While an LED light strip under the cabinets is a great starting point, Kropovinsky adviseed to include the inside of your cabinets, drawers, and pantry too. "I would also recommend the integrated lighting in the drawers powered by a motion sensor," he said. Don't be afraid to get creative with unique and unexpected kitchen lighting ideas by using unconventional task lighting options to add to the overall design of the space and illuminate the precise areas you need.