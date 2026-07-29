One Of Dunkin's Best New Items Of 2026 So Far Is Based On A Nostalgic Summertime Treat
Dunkin' delights loyal customers with new flavors and unique treats, and one of its newest offerings is taking a cue from the past. One of the chain's best new items in 2026 so far is the Rocket Pop Classic Donut, a riff on the red, white, and blue Bomb Pop popsicles that colored many childhoods and tongues. Dunkin's donut is a combination of cherry, citrus, and raspberry flavors packaged into donut form, and the result has won over fans.
Released in June 2026, the Rocket Pop Classic Donut is a yeast donut that is filled with "Rocket Pop" buttercreme. It draws inspiration from Bomb Pop flavors — offering bites of cherry, lime, and raspberry tucked into a donut, coated with blue icing and candy sprinkles shaped like stars and stripes. The donut tastes just like the popsicle that inspired the creation. "It definitely tasted like a Bomb Pop you're used to getting at an Ice Cream Truck," noted a customer on Instagram.
Some samplers have described the center "Rocket Pop" buttercreme like a a thick, mousse-like frosting. "It's actually way better than I thought it was gonna be," wrote another Dunkin' visitor on Instagram.
The Rock Pop Classic Donut delivers nostalgia, but it may not be for everybody
Not every Dunkin' sampler has been thrilled with the Rocket Pop Classic Donut, however. Some have noted that the flavor of the creation is too strong, edging into sour territory rather than satisfying sweet cravings. Others have been confused by the unique offering. "I was like what am I eating when I tasted it," admitted someone on Instagram. Another Dunkin' customer noted that the taste of the donut led with a pungent cherry flavor, an experience they likened to eating a cherry Jolly Rancher, and that any other flavors supposedly in the donut were completely masked.
Though the donut's release was well-timed for celebrating America's 250th on July Fourth, the Rocket Pop Classic Donut is a part of the summer menu. For those who enjoy nostalgia, the Rocket Pop Classic Donut is still well worth a try. "Its flavor was pretty spot on to rocket pop highlighting the fruitiness of artificial cherry with the tartness of lime ... Surprisingly the creme wasn't overwhelmingly sweet but the icing on top elevates the overall sweetness for balance," said an Instagram user. When paired with a Blue Raspberry Lemonade or a Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher, you may feel like you're revisiting your childhood.