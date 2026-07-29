One Of Dunkin's Best New Items Of 2026 So Far Is Based On A Nostalgic Summertime Treat

Dunkin' delights loyal customers with new flavors and unique treats, and one of its newest offerings is taking a cue from the past. One of the chain's best new items in 2026 so far is the Rocket Pop Classic Donut, a riff on the red, white, and blue Bomb Pop popsicles that colored many childhoods and tongues. Dunkin's donut is a combination of cherry, citrus, and raspberry flavors packaged into donut form, and the result has won over fans.

Released in June 2026, the Rocket Pop Classic Donut is a yeast donut that is filled with "Rocket Pop" buttercreme. It draws inspiration from Bomb Pop flavors — offering bites of cherry, lime, and raspberry tucked into a donut, coated with blue icing and candy sprinkles shaped like stars and stripes. The donut tastes just like the popsicle that inspired the creation. "It definitely tasted like a Bomb Pop you're used to getting at an Ice Cream Truck," noted a customer on Instagram.

Some samplers have described the center "Rocket Pop" buttercreme like a a thick, mousse-like frosting. "It's actually way better than I thought it was gonna be," wrote another Dunkin' visitor on Instagram.