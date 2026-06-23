32 Food And Drink Releases That Are Celebrating America's 250th On July 4th
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In case you haven't heard the buzz around town yet, our good ol' U-S-of-A is about to celebrate its semiquincentennial, a fancy word for our 250th anniversary as a country. The hype around this year's milestone is tangible and only increasing as we get ever closer to celebrating Independence Day; it practically goes without saying that food brands big and small are getting in on the excitement.
New limited-time releases in every patriotic shape and form are becoming available en masse, and it would be such a shame to let the festivities go by without sampling some of the delightful delicacies honoring the holiday. We rounded up as many as we could find (spoiler alert: There are quite a few!) so you can spend your time planning your Fourth of July 'fit instead of hunting them down on your own. Without further ado, here are 32 food and beverage releases for July Fourth worthy of a spot at everyone's backyard barbecue.
Great Wolf Lodge: Hot Dog Days of Summer menu
Great Wolf Lodge is kicking off festivities with a "Hot Dog Days of Summer" menu, which features five hot dogs that celebrate different regions of the country. The menu includes a New England lobster dog, a Carolina dog, a Southwest dog, a Big Texas dog, and a Chicago dog. It's only available at 10 Great Wolf Lodge locations nationwide, so be sure to double-check for availability before booking your dog-centric vacay — otherwise, chow down!
Sugar Plum Chocolates: Founding Flavors collection
Sugar Plum Chocolates, a woman-owned confectionery company based in New England, is celebrating America's 250th with quite a bit of pizzazz by releasing five new chocolate bars. The collection, punnily dubbed "Founding Flavors," features the following bars: apple pie, bourbon peach cobbler, American ice pop, campfire s'mores, and root beer float. Preorders are available as of this writing, but availability is very limited — if we were you, we'd get the set before they're gone!
Bhakta Spirits: 1868 America250 Edition
Spirits company Bhakta is taking a luxe approach to this year's festivities with its "Bhakta 1868" release. The bourbon and armagnac blend is available in five different barrel expressions, each named after a different historical figure: Washington, Jefferson, Hamilton, Lafayette, and Lincoln. The award-winning Washington barrel is an especially covetable release that's said to have notes of apple pie. Say less!
Pepperidge Farm: Maggie's Apple Pie cookies
Personally, we love what Pepperidge Farm chose to do to celebrate our country's anniversary. Are Maggie's Apple Pie cookies the best Pepperidge Farm release to date? We'll let you be the judge, but they definitely give the company's other products a run for their money. The limited-edition cookies won't be around forever, so if you see a bag in stores, we'd recommend buying one (or, like, five).
WhistlePig: PiggyBank Rye and Declaration Wheat Whiskey
Fans of WhistlePig will have undoubtedly already heard of the brand's newest release in honor of America's 250th, and if you ask us, it's a bottle that can't be passed up — we'd buy this for the aesthetics alone! The company's PiggyBank Rye comes in a shining silver, pig-shaped bottle, and it's a piece worthy of any mantle. You can also get a gold-colored PiggyBank Rye. If the rye doesn't sound up your alley, WhistlePig also released a Declaration Wheat Whiskey to commemorate this year's holiday.
Carolina Brewery: 1995 beer
Unlike many new products on this list, Carolina Brewery's isn't a limited-time offer; rather, its 1995 expression will be available year-round. The wholesale debut of the product is scheduled for the Fourth of July, but the brew will be on draft at the brewery starting on June 20th. If you happen to live near Carolina Brewery and were looking for an excuse to visit, now you have one!
Path: Patriotic Water Bottles
We're fans of Path's reusable, refillable water bottles, and it comes as no surprise that the sustainability-minded company redesigned some of its bottles to celebrate America's 250th. The red, white, and blue bottles are available for purchase on the company's website, and though we aren't sure how long they'll be around, Path has specified that the bottles are limited edition — if you want one, we recommend grabbing it while you can.
Goldbelly: Taste of America 250
Perhaps you're looking for a curated celebratory package — if that sounds up your alley, head on over to Goldbelly for some goodies worth splurging on. The company has custom-made several "Taste of America" boxes to celebrate the country's 250th, each representing a different location. There are boxes celebrating New York City, Delaware, Idaho, and Chicago, to name just a few. And it's worth digging around on Goldbelly for other celebratory releases — for example, Créme de Liqueur has a Twisted Apple Pie custard, and Knipschildt Chocolatier has a decidedly patriotic chocolate box on offer.
Jacques Torres: Lady Liberty limited edition chocolate
Speaking of chocolate, a truly stunning release from Jacques Torres Chocolate has us pretty floored. The company's Lady Liberty Puzzle Box is a feat of engineering that gives you an excuse to play with your food. Moreover, we got to try some of the chocolate, and it's as delicious as they come. Jacques Torres also released a limited-edition Lady Liberty Celebration Box, with a variety of chocolates that will satiate any sweet tooth.
Wienerschnitzel: All-American Meal Deal
National hot dog chain Wienerschnitzel isn't skimping on the festivities this year. It's going all-out to celebrate America's 250th birthday, and this announcement is making us sad that we don't live closer to a location. In addition to a line of celebratory merch, the chain is also launching a meal deal designed to let every budget celebrate: two corn dogs and a small French fry for just $4. And, as if that wasn't enough, the company is launching new funnel cakes in Oreo, apple pie, and classic flavors, and they can be topped with strawberry, caramel, or chocolate.
Ocean Spray: Fireworks Cranberry Mix
You know what we've been wanting from Ocean Spray for a while now? Cranberry popping candy. Well, maybe that wasn't at the top of our wishlist, but now that it exists, we're shocked the company didn't invent it sooner. The company's famous Craisins and some popping candy decorate the inside of every 20-ounce bag and, like many other items on this list, this release is limited.
Ruffles: Buffalo Wing Chips
This celebratory product release might top our list of why-hasn't-this-been-out-for-like-years-now items. Buffalo wings and potato chips go hand-in-hand, and Ruffles' release of a buffalo wing-flavored bag of chips is both timely and long overdue. Of course, they're only available for a limited time (though, personally, we're praying this one sticks around longer), and they're in a 250th-branded bag so you can easily spot the chips on store shelves.
Graeter's: Cherry Sparkler ice cream
Think you've tried every Graeter's ice cream under the sun? Think again — there's a new flavor in town, and this one was formulated with America's 250th birthday in mind. Technically, the company is releasing five new flavors this summer, but the celebratory pint in the quintet is a Cherry Sparkler ice cream, which certainly looks perfect for any Fourth of July party. The ice cream itself is wild cherry flavored, and the red and blue bits you see in the image above are popping candy.
Turks Head Wines: 2023 Semi Q
Obviously, we had to include at least one bottle of wine on this list. Fortunately, Turks Head is bringing us two: one for red wine lovers and the other for those who need a refreshing white. Both are part of the company's "Semi Q" release and, as you've probably guessed, both are only available for a limited time. The red blend features a combination of cabernet franc, petit verdot, cabernet sauvignon, and malbec, while the white blend mixes sauvignon blanc, sémillon, and melon de Bourgogne.
Star Spangled Tea & Coffee Company: Freedom 250 Collection
Meanwhile, Star Spangled Tea & Coffee Company is really just using the occasion to step further into its own brand, as if it's been anticipating this holiday for a while. Currently featured on the website are a White House Cherry Blossom Tea Blend and a "Liberty Tea," made of American raspberry yaupon. The company told us to expect more items in the coming days, with a couple additional coffee and tea blends on the near horizon.
Keystone Light: Apple beer
Dying to celebrate the season with a themed brew? You're in luck: Keystone Light is commemorating the holiday by releasing an apple-flavored beer just in time for the 250th, and we love to see it. As a limited release, the beer won't be around forever, so grab a pack if you see it. Feeling brave? Compare it to Busch Light Apple, and put the debate of who has the better apple-centric release to rest.
bubly: Melted Ice Pop
We all know that nostalgia is a huge selling point nowadays, so in our opinion, bubly's Melted Ice Pop is a winner on two fronts: Not only is it a release perfectly curated to celebrate America's 250th birthday, but it's also guaranteed to make us feel like kids again. The good news is that the drink is available wherever you usually get your bubly fix. The bad news? Of course, it's only around for a limited time.
Dunkin': Rocket Pop classic donut
If you're the type to stop in at your closest Dunkin' before heading into work every morning, this release should have you particularly excited: The chain's come out with a decidedly patriotic "Rocket Pop Donut," and it's sure to get you in a festive mood even before you've had your coffee. Cherry, lime, and raspberry buttercream fill the interior, and if this isn't one of the best recent releases from Dunkin', we don't know what is.
Sockerbit: America's Favorite Gummy Mix
In case you missed it, Swedish candy is having a big moment right now, and Sockerbit at Target may be the best of the genre to grace American store shelves. As a fan favorite, it's unsurprising that the company is participating in the hype of the season, and it's been executed perfectly. "America's Favorite Gummy Mix" is a thoughtful blend of some of the company's best-selling sweet and sour candies, so you don't have to choose which pack to buy — get a little bit of everything in this limited-edition bag.
Coca-Cola: Collectible cans
Coca-Cola may not be reformulating its signature beverage to celebrate the holiday, but it has decided to repackage it à la the famous 50 States Quarter Program in the early aughts. The new mini cans of Coke have initials of different states, making them a collectible asset that's worth keeping an eye out for. In addition to the new cans, Coca-Cola is launching many different non-beverage-related initiatives to celebrate the 250th, which are worth checking out if you're curious.
Planters: Ranch Peanuts & Cayenne BBQ Peanuts
Even our pal Mr. Peanut couldn't let the holiday go by without putting his stamp on the special day, so Planters complied with not one, but two limited-edition releases to celebrate the 250th: Ranch Seasoned Peanuts and Sweet Cayenne BBQ Seasoned Peanuts. The peanut canisters are only available at Walmart, and if you're wondering why these two flavor profiles in particular are being featured, the answer is simple: They're some of the most American flavors out there!
General Mills: Birthday Cake Cheerios
Does anyone not love Cheerios? Certainly nobody we know — the breakfast cereal is popular with kids and adults alike, and it may become even more so, with the release of limited-edition Birthday Cake Cheerios to celebrate America's 250th. Even better, the cereal isn't just about visual appeal. The Cheerios are actually cake-flavored, and they host tiny red, white, and blue sprinkles to bring some more life to your summer breakfast table.
Chef's Table: America250 cookbook
We don't have too many details on this collaboration yet, but we're still thoroughly excited about it. Chef's Table is teaming up with the America250 organization to release an America250 Cookbook, which will walk readers through the culinary history of the country in the form of 250 different recipes. To top it all off, one-night-only dining experiences celebrating the launch are scheduled to take place in various national parks.
Oreo: Firecracker Pop sandwich cookies
Yet another company getting in on the nostalgia of the firecracker pop is Oreo, and though we haven't gotten our hands on these quite yet, we have to admit that they certainly look stunning. Golden wafers surround a triple-layered cream, with blue raspberry, lemon, and cherry flavors making up the filling. Plus, the center is colored accordingly, with a bold red, white, and blue stripe commanding attention. Need we say more?
Mountain Dew: American Dew
As with Coca-Cola, Mountain Dew's celebration of our 250th birthday doesn't involve any reformulating. The company is simply repackaging its well-loved product for a limited time, and we're not mad about it — why mess with something people know and love? So, when you see familiar-looking bottles of "American Dew" on store shelves, buy some without any skepticism. They're just here for the celebratory vibes.
Pillsbury: Red, white, and blue cookie dough
Firstly, we'd like to thank Pillsbury for making a refrigerated cookie dough that's safe to eat raw. Secondly, the brand also deserves thanks for concocting a pretty and sophisticated twist on its refrigerated cookie dough, featuring red, white, and blue sprinkles that could easily remind us of Independence Day any time of the year. We'll be buying more than one of the limited-edition packs, obviously.
Fritos: Spicy Dill Pickle Flavor Twists
It's been the season of the dill pickle for a while now, and the hype for the flavor doesn't seem to be slowing down. Fritos is finally joining the trend and branding its take as a release for the 250th, and we certainly can't blame the company — after all, few things are more American than tangy dill pickles. The brand's Spicy Dill Pickle Flavor Twists won't be around permanently, of course, so if you haven't yet stepped foot into the pickle-verse, there's no better time to do so.
Ore-Ida: Star Tater Tots
We all know that foods in fun shapes automatically taste better, so it makes total sense that Ore-Ida is contributing to the 250th festivities by releasing a patriotic tater tot shape. The company's Star Tater Tots are currently available at grocers nationwide, but there's no rush to get your hands on this one — it actually marks a permanent addition to the company's lineup.
Hot Pockets: Gooey Apple Pie Snack Breaks
It was only a matter of time before Hot Pockets branched out into the dessert category, and personally, we love to see it. The brand's Gooey Apple Pie Snack Breaks are, in our opinion, a stellar (and effortlessly on-brand) way to celebrate the upcoming holiday. The treat is basically just apples, cinnamon sugar, and dough with more cinnamon sugar — how could one say no to that? It's another limited-edition offering, so grab one before they're gone!
Betty Crocker: America's Birthday Cake Mix
How could Betty Crocker possibly not join in on the fun? The 250th is a birthday celebration, after all, and the company famed for its cake mixes is practically obligated to pay homage to the occasion. To celebrate, Betty Crocker released an "America's Birthday Cake" mix under its Super Moist Delights line, and though we're not sure whether it's a limited run, we're guessing it probably is. It's basically a Funfetti cake speckled with red and blue sprinkles on the interior, and yes, this will absolutely make an appearance at our barbecue.
McCormick: Finishing Sugars
Even the classic seasoning brand McCormick is getting in on the patriotic fun this time of year. The brand released a Mixed Berry Finishing Sugar and an Apple Pie Finishing Sugar, both of which are limited edition. Use the Mixed Berry sugar to bring a visible splash of American energy to any sweet treat you're baking up for the occasion; as for the Apple Pie sugar, we'll be adding that to our morning coffee throughout the season.
Starboard, Carnival Cruise, Diageo: Limited Edition Bulleit Bourbon
If you're signed up for a Carnival cruise over the summer, keep your eyes peeled for a limited-edition single-barrel bottle of Bulleit Bourbon that was specially selected to celebrate America's 250th birthday. The bottle will be on select Carnival cruise ships and will retail for $59.99. You can only get it on the ships (trust us, we tried!), so if you do manage to get your hands on one, toast a sip to our country on the Fourth — then, save the rest for another special occasion!