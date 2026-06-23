32 Food And Drink Releases That Are Celebrating America's 250th On July 4th

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In case you haven't heard the buzz around town yet, our good ol' U-S-of-A is about to celebrate its semiquincentennial, a fancy word for our 250th anniversary as a country. The hype around this year's milestone is tangible and only increasing as we get ever closer to celebrating Independence Day; it practically goes without saying that food brands big and small are getting in on the excitement.

New limited-time releases in every patriotic shape and form are becoming available en masse, and it would be such a shame to let the festivities go by without sampling some of the delightful delicacies honoring the holiday. We rounded up as many as we could find (spoiler alert: There are quite a few!) so you can spend your time planning your Fourth of July 'fit instead of hunting them down on your own. Without further ado, here are 32 food and beverage releases for July Fourth worthy of a spot at everyone's backyard barbecue.