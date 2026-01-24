This Sockerbit Swedish Candy At Target Easily Earns The Crown For Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

America is obsessed with Swedish candies, and the demand for it shows no signs of slowing down. Specialty stores have lines down the block, online retailers can't ship out orders fast enough, and TikTok is flooded with thousands of product hauls and taste tests. Needless to say, when Target announced it would start carrying Sockerbit, fans couldn't help but rejoice over the popular Swedish candy brand finally being stocked at a nearby store. As such, Tasting Table's taste tester decided to perform a taste test of all five offerings to find out which was the best — and the clear winner was none other than the Sour Gummy Mix.

In their ranking of all the Sockerbit Swedish candy at Target, our taste tester said the Sour Gummy Mix contained an impressive variety, including dual-colored bottles and fruit-shaped pieces. While the flavors and sour-to-sweet ratio varied between pieces, none ever crossed into jaw-clenching territory. For example, the yellow and orange bottle had "a sourness that was quickly taken over by a lovely lemon flavor," with the sweet orange portion providing "the bright flavor of a very natural orange" that "carried the sour throughout the chew."

Additionally, our taste tester said they didn't even miss novel additions like the Foamy Strawberry Dream's marshmallow layer "amidst the adventure of the aroma, tastes, delightful textures, and colorful shapes this mix offered." In fact, they found themselves continually "going back to discover more flavors" before ultimately determining that "this mix has everything."