This Sockerbit Swedish Candy At Target Easily Earns The Crown For Best
America is obsessed with Swedish candies, and the demand for it shows no signs of slowing down. Specialty stores have lines down the block, online retailers can't ship out orders fast enough, and TikTok is flooded with thousands of product hauls and taste tests. Needless to say, when Target announced it would start carrying Sockerbit, fans couldn't help but rejoice over the popular Swedish candy brand finally being stocked at a nearby store. As such, Tasting Table's taste tester decided to perform a taste test of all five offerings to find out which was the best — and the clear winner was none other than the Sour Gummy Mix.
In their ranking of all the Sockerbit Swedish candy at Target, our taste tester said the Sour Gummy Mix contained an impressive variety, including dual-colored bottles and fruit-shaped pieces. While the flavors and sour-to-sweet ratio varied between pieces, none ever crossed into jaw-clenching territory. For example, the yellow and orange bottle had "a sourness that was quickly taken over by a lovely lemon flavor," with the sweet orange portion providing "the bright flavor of a very natural orange" that "carried the sour throughout the chew."
Additionally, our taste tester said they didn't even miss novel additions like the Foamy Strawberry Dream's marshmallow layer "amidst the adventure of the aroma, tastes, delightful textures, and colorful shapes this mix offered." In fact, they found themselves continually "going back to discover more flavors" before ultimately determining that "this mix has everything."
Sockerbit's Sour Gummy Mix has shoppers hooked
Online comments also show the Sockerbit's Sour Gummy Mix is a hit. Like our taste tester, a Sangyoo Studio customer said they "nearly ate the entire pack in one sitting" before calling the candy mix a "must try." Over on the official Target product page, other happy buyers echoed this sentiment, like a customer who encouraged others to buy what they think is the "best sour candy I ever tasted!!" Meanwhile, three separate people said the Sour Gummy Mix was just the right amount of sour, with one adding that it was "perfectly balanced" and they "love [the] natural flavors and colors."
After all, one of things that makes Swedish candies different is that they typically have less artificial colorings and preservatives than American candies, as well as more of the natural flavors the previous person mentioned. Swedish candies are also often vegan, gluten-free, and made without gelatin, and the Sour Gummy Mix is no exception. In fact, one person talked about this fact in their review, where they enthusiastically labeled the candy a "crowd pleaser" in all caps. Another said they "love" the ingredients before going on to echo the other customers by saying the Sour Gummy Mix was "so good" and the "right amount of sour."
Between the balanced flavors, clean ingredients, and enthusiastic commenters, the Sour Gummy Mix is definitely worth giving a try. So the next time you find yourself running errands at Target, consider stopping by the candy aisle to scratch that Swedish candy itch.