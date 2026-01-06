All The Sockerbit Swedish Candy At Target, Ranked

I come from a small town with its own customs, and I absolutely adore learning about other cultures' rituals and traditions. One I find incredibly interesting is the Swedish tradition of lördagsgodis, or "Saturday candy." Since the 1950s, the folks of Sweden, both young and old, have enjoyed the weekly tradition that begins by picking out sweets on Friday (fredagsmys, or cozy Friday) and then indulging in them on Saturday.

And Swedish candies are all the rage. Until recently, I had not been tempted enough to make a purchase. But in November, U.S.-based Swedish candy company Sockerbit rolled out five of its most popular picks to 1,500 Targets nationwide. Its candies are naturally colored and flavored, with no high fructose corn syrup or GMOs, and now so easily at hand that I had to taste them and see what the fuss was about!

I got all the Sockerbit flavors delivered from Target straight to my door so I could give these popular treats a try. I wanted to experience the flavors that so many people seem to be going crazy for. I went looking for something that offered me a different taste from the American candies I've always had. I wanted one that tasted so fabulous I would choose it over all others to celebrate once a week. And based on full flavors and fun textures, here's how they ranked.