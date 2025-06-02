Do Gummy Cola Candies Contain Actual Soda?

Gummy cola candies are one of those iconic flavors that can instantly bring back memories of a childhood trip to the store with a few dollars in your pocket and shelves of sweet treats calling your name. But have you ever wondered how they get their flavor? Even though some brands nail that classic cola taste, they don't actually contain soda as an ingredient.

Cola as a beverage is a composite flavor, and there are countless variations on the recipe. Adding actual cola, made with water, high-fructose corn syrup, color, acid, and flavorings, to gummies would only dilute that flavor in the finished product. If you want to reproduce it, you need to go to the source.

Popular cola-flavored gummies share a few basic ingredients. Both Yupik and Haribo use things like glucose syrup, gelatin, citric acid, and carnauba wax, among other ingredients. You won't find any mention of soda listed on the back of your package, though. When it comes to specific flavorings, Yupik only lists artificial flavor, while Haribo uses both natural and artificial flavor. Neither offers much insight into what exactly you taste when you eat one. Natural flavors can mean a lot of things, after all.