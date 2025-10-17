8 Peelerz Gummy Candy Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
Have you heard about Peelerz gummy candy? If not, don't worry. You probably haven't had the chance to see them in stores. Supposedly they are not just candy; they are "viral" gummy candies that are all over TikTok. And according to its manufactuer, Amos Sweets, Peelerz are a "multisensory adventure" in candy. Made using different molds, the fruit flavor layers of Peelerz are created separately, forming an outer layer and an inner layer that are later brought together to create a peel-and-eat experience of real fruit — like that of an orange or banana. These layers are designed to have the different textures, colors, and flavors of their namesake fruits as well. They can be eaten whole or, for full enjoyment and purposeful fulfillment, peeled apart and experienced separately.
I'm not above playing a bit with my sweet treats. Give me a pecan pinwheel or a Little Debbie Swiss roll and I will unwind both of those just to give myself more bites. I'm also not beyond trying viral sensations, like Fruit Riot! So, I was more than happy to give some flavors of Peelerz a try and rank them based on their fruit flavor and the overall eating experience.
8. Grape
The grape version of this candy looked like a stem full of grapes — not just a single one. And while I have heard of people peeling grapes, I don't think it is a popular endeavor, and I personally do not do it, but to each their own. Much like a grape, there was no definitive spot where I should have started peeling, so I just began pulling at opposite sides of the small candy. It was not easy and became very sticky, but the outer layer did pull apart from an almost translucent ball.
I tasted the jelly inside first and didn't find much of a grape flavor. There actually wasn't much flavor at all, just a hint of sweetness. When I tried the outside, I experienced something that was more akin to the texture of a gummy fruit I was familiar with. Again, though, there wasn't a lot of flavor, just a hint of grape taste. When I tasted the interior and exterior together, I picked up on more sweetness and a tropical fruit tang. I didn't get to experience the proper grape flavor, which is why this Peelerz flavor landed solidly at the bottom of the list.
7. Pineapple
There was a very strong and very artificial pineapple smell that wafted from the bag after I opened it. The little gummies were in the shape of whole pineapples, had a nice fresh pineapple color, and had a very natural scent. Since there were no visible places to peel, I pulled at the top, and the layer easily gave way to a lighter yellow, slightly viscous center. The reveal of the inside was almost nauseating as it mimicked the squeezing of an infected pustule.
As far as taste goes, the center of the gummy gave a very good first impression of pineapple but quickly moved into an artificial flavor. The outside seemed a bit on the thicker side for a gummy candy and resembled the feeling of pineapple skin — rough and only slightly tasting like pineapple. Put together, the two layers did offer a more natural flavor than the grape. Ultimately though, the inside texture was off-putting and the artificial taste did make an appearance. The visual aspect and slightly snotty mouthfeel made the experience slightly unpleasant, and it's why I had to put it at the bottom of my list.
6. Mango
The natural, juicy flavor of mango seemed to be released on a cloud as I opened this bag. And not only did it emanate from the packaging, but the individual pieces carried their own natural scent that was very pleasing. The outside of this gummy had a very matte-colored appearance, unlike the glossier ones I tried, and it reminded me very much of a fruit skin. The underside of this gummy looked to be slightly separated, meaning it was much easier to peel back the top layer from the inside. Both layers carried a very similar coloring and solid textures as well, which was something I hadn't experienced with the lower-ranked choices.
While sticky, the inside tasted very much like a mango and filled my mouth with a juiciness I didn't expect. There was a strange flavor in the aftertaste, however, and I wasn't able to put my finger on exactly what it was. The outer layer had a texture that matched its appearance, and I found it a bit odd on the palate. However, the taste was very much like biting too close to the skin of a mango, which gave it a very natural quality.
While it did taste better than the ones ranked lower, the interior and exterior failed to come together when I bit into the whole candy. There was an obvious disconnect in texture that was unappealing. And it is for that reason this flavor doesn't rank higher.
5. Lychee
Lychee has never struck me as a flavor that would be something of a superstar on its own. I have generally seen it used to highlight, soften, and sweeten more flavorful ingredients in Asian dishes and unique cocktails. And this candy just solidified those assumptions.
This gummy was smaller than the other options, but I highly enjoyed the hot pink coloring of the outside. You can actually see the inside layer through it. It looked almost iridescent, which I thought made it a very attractive candy unlike any other I have seen before. And the inside layer was a lovely pale pink that only added to the charming visual presentation.
Other than a slight difference in texture, with the outside being a bit more dense, the flavor of this candy was the same in both layers — a somewhat lush wildflower honey. Putting them together didn't enhance or change the flavor. Now that isn't to say that this candy was bad; it tasted very much like lychee and didn't have any unpleasant textures or flavors. It is only the subtlety of the flavor itself that puts it here in the middle of the list. While authentic, lychee just isn't a taste that blows me away on its own — and the flavors that rank higher did.
4. Green apple
I have always enjoyed the taste of green apple candy, so I was very pleased that Peelerz offered the flavor. Its bright green color is what you'd expect from green apple candy, although the scent was rather subdued in comparison with most of the other gummies on this list. The small green apple also looked very solid and gave off the appearance of a slightly larger-than-normal fruit gummy. So, once again, I had to just pull from opposite sides to separate the layers.
The inside layer was a slightly paler, albeit very shiny, version of the outside. The taste was delightfully sweet, then tart, and gave the impression of a true green apple. The outside layer was only somewhat denser than the middle, but offered even more tartness, which I enjoyed. Tasting the two layers of candy together gave a wonderfully chewy and juicy flavor of green apple. The flavor never went over the top, or even got close, which gave it a much more natural taste than I had expected from the candy. The sweetness even seemed to stay subdued, which I appreciated. This was indeed a flavor I was surprised that the higher-ranked ones surpassed — but they did.
3. Lemon
The scent of lemon was full when it rose up from the bag. But it stayed in-check without becoming overpowering or disinfectant-like, as I feared it might. The lemon gummy was a muted deep yellow with the same dull finish as the mango flavor. The skin was entertainingly detailed, covered in dimples like a real fruit. The bottom of this candy seemed to hint at another layer, and it was here that I was able to pull the two apart easily. Once separated, the difference in color became more apparent, and the very natural shade of the inside of a lemon highlighted just how natural the outside layer truly looked.
The fleshy, soft inside tasted very much like biting into a real lemon, although sweet. It was juicy, tart, and highly refreshing. The outside gave the teeth a bit more to chew on, with more of a sweet, lemon zest flavor that was highly enjoyable. When combined, the two layers merged naturally into a more punchy sweet lemon flavor. That lovely natural taste stuck around on my palate, sweetly lingering long after the candy was gone. The aftertaste was a great complement to the candy itself and left a clean, sweet finish that I really liked. It's this mouthfeel that ranked it above the other candies, though the next two selections on my list offer even more.
2. Peach
Much like the lychee option, the peach that took on a glossy iridescence and allowed for the inner layer to literally shine through. Along with the beautiful presentation, this candy had a sharp, tangy aroma that wafted from the bag and individual candies. It was strange to experience such an authentic scent of fruit from something I surely believed would smell candy-like. It was the naturalness of the scent that made it stand out.
The inside layer was more orange in color than peach, and looked glassy and syrupy. It was intense and rich, and its flavor continued to surprise me after each subsequent bite — truly carrying the essence of a fresh peach. And while the outside didn't seem to have as much chew as the other gummies, it was just springy enough to separate it from the inner layer.
Together, these two layers of flavor provided an authenticity I wasn't aware could be replicated, especially in a candy. These peach gummies taste very close to stewed peaches I have tasted while preparing preserves at home. Had the next flavor not completely blown me away, this one would have easily been in the number one spot.
1. Banana
I love bananas as a fruit, but I have never liked banana flavoring, especially in candy. I have always found it overly artificial and completely off-base. So, I was not expecting much at all from this Peelerz flavor. I have been wrong in the past, but never to such an extent.
The scent was subtle, and the gummy itself was a dull yellow. After I separated the outside layer from the inside, I quickly began to feel I had misjudged this candy. The inner pulp was a smooth, pale yellow, very similar to that of a true banana. My finger caught on the sticky insides, and as I went to pluck that little piece that caught on my finger with my teeth, the flavor of banana hit my tongue and I was floored. I quickly went in for a real taste. The robust, sweet-to-slightly-tart taste of banana covered my palate. I was in awe.
It didn't taste candied or artificial. It tasted as if I had just taken a bite of a perfectly ripe banana. The outside carried a more subtle flavor and was more tart. And when putting those two together, it was as close to identical, I feel, as anything can get to the real taste of banana. I've never had such a thing and I don't know that I will again anytime soon. This is something that one will need to experience in order to believe.
Methodology
I went in with a very open mind about these unusual gummy treats. Paying too much attention to viral hype can so easily make something incredibly disappointing. I took the time to investigate each piece's color, aroma, and texture before attempting to peel them into separate layers. Once I was able to do that, I tasted the inside first for texture and flavor, then the outside, before trying the candy whole.
I went looking for authenticity in fruit flavor, a pleasing gummy texture, and an interesting experience. But it was the texture and flavor that truly finalized my rankings. The lower-ranked flavors were lacking in natural taste, a pleasant mouthfeel, and overall enjoyment. The ones ranked higher, though, are ones that I think you should experience. I truly cannot think of anything I have tasted in the past that has so closely mimicked a namesake flavor as the top two flavors on this list do.
I will say that I wouldn't rush to the store or go on a hunt for these candies, as I do believe they won't always be so difficult to find. But if you do see one of the top four in the store, I would definitely recommend grabbing a bag just to experience it. And if you can find the top two, hold on to your socks, because I truly believe you will be just as blown away as I was.