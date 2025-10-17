8 Peelerz Gummy Candy Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Have you heard about Peelerz gummy candy? If not, don't worry. You probably haven't had the chance to see them in stores. Supposedly they are not just candy; they are "viral" gummy candies that are all over TikTok. And according to its manufactuer, Amos Sweets, Peelerz are a "multisensory adventure" in candy. Made using different molds, the fruit flavor layers of Peelerz are created separately, forming an outer layer and an inner layer that are later brought together to create a peel-and-eat experience of real fruit — like that of an orange or banana. These layers are designed to have the different textures, colors, and flavors of their namesake fruits as well. They can be eaten whole or, for full enjoyment and purposeful fulfillment, peeled apart and experienced separately.

I'm not above playing a bit with my sweet treats. Give me a pecan pinwheel or a Little Debbie Swiss roll and I will unwind both of those just to give myself more bites. I'm also not beyond trying viral sensations, like Fruit Riot! So, I was more than happy to give some flavors of Peelerz a try and rank them based on their fruit flavor and the overall eating experience.