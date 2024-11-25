'Made With Real Fruit' Doesn't Mean What You Think For Fruit Snacks

Fruit snacks are the staple of elementary school lunchboxes and grown-up snack breaks alike. Grown-ups still might be struck by the occasional craving for some of our most beloved discontinued brands from the '90s (we miss you, Shark Bites). But, when foodies get a "fruit snack" craving, what exactly are they craving? Because most of the time, it isn't real fruit.

It's no secret that the modern American grocery store is lined with aisles of food packaging spouting false claims. Misleading labeling has emerged as a major issue in the nutritional and environmental sphere — like when Clif was sued for calling its high-sugar energy bars "nutritious," and the way canned tuna is still permitted to be labeled as "dolphin-safe," even if it's not.

When you spy a pack of fruit snacks with printed with the "made with real fruit" promise, that promise is true — to some degree. The packaging doesn't have to mention exactly what percentage of the total content of the fruit snacks is real fruit versus artificial additives. The FDA currently does not have a minimum requirement of how much real fruit content must be present to substantiate this claim (it could literally be 1% and still qualify). Similarly, fruit snacks labeled as "fruit flavored" rarely contain any real fruit at all, instead containing fruit-flavored chemicals. No matter how many images of grape and oranges marketers print on fruit snacks boxes, they're still gummies — and often closer to candy than a fresh apple.

