Is All Canned Tuna In The US Considered Dolphin-Safe?

Foodies in the U.S. put away an estimated 1 billion pounds of canned and pouched tuna every single year, according to the National Fisheries Institute. Know who else loves to eat tuna? Dolphins — and it's kind of a problem for them.

Dolphins' diets consist primarily of fish, and the tuna they eat travel in schools numbering in the hundreds or even thousands. Dolphins commonly catch them using cooperative hunting techniques, encircling the school in shallow waters and then agitating the sea floor with their tails. As sediment clouds the water, the fish become easier to catch. It's a smart tactic, but one that has also made dolphins an unwitting casualty at the hands of large-fleet industrial tuna fishermen, who chase, harass, and net the lot. To further complicate matters, in regions of the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, large yellowfin tuna swim side-by-side with dolphins, making the porpoises even more of a target.

That's why the "dolphin-safe" label was created by the Earth Island's International Marine Mammal Project in 1990. Per the International Marine Mammal Project (IMMP), the dolphin-safe label means "tuna caught without deliberately encircling any dolphins with tuna nets during the entire trip of the tuna vessel." As of 1995, the label also indicates that no dolphins were accidentally killed or seriously injured during the fishing process. Even so, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), not all canned tuna sold in the U.S. today is dolphin-safe.