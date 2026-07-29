This Breakfast Classic Might Be The Best Way To Use Up Leftover Pot Roast

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It takes a low, slow cook to create a fork-tender pot roast — and chances are you're going to have leftovers. No shade to eating that flavorful beef, cold and standing over the sink as a midnight snack. But to get the most out of its deep and savory slow-cooked flavor, it's best to stop eating leftover pot roast as-is and bring it to the breakfast table. Pot roast hash is the rich, hearty comfort food that's perfect for lazy weekends and chilly weather. In a single skillet, tender beef meets crispy potatoes for a breakfast item that's as thrifty as it is transformative.

If you own a cast iron skillet, we invite you to bust it out here; it's the key to getting a mouthwatering golden-brown crust on the potatoes in our diner-style home fries recipe, which can be made in the same pan as the rest of the pot roast hash — hooray for fewer dishes to wash, post-brekky! On slow, meandering Sunday mornings that cast iron skillet can even be placed right on the kitchen table (underneath a potholder) for you and a friend or two to take bites directly from the pan, family-style. That said, any skillet will get the job done.

To prepare pot roast hash, start by sauteeing ribbons of sweet yellow onion and peppers in oil. Then, add in a generous amount of cubed, parboiled Yukon Gold potatoes. Once the potatoes are crisp, chop your leftover pot roast into bite-sized pieces and add it into the pan, folding all of the elements together to warm and combine.