Stop Eating Leftover Pot Roast As-Is And Toss It Into An Easy Casserole

Pot roast is an excellent recipe when you simply want to set your oven and forget it to yield a delicious, slow-cooked meal. With a batch of fork-tender beef infused with the flavors of potatoes, carrots, onions, and more, there's quite a bit you can do to repurpose your leftover pot roast. One of the most clever and budget-friendly options is to reuse it as the filling for a rich and hearty casserole.

Given the resurgence in popularity of vintage recipes, old-school casseroles are the dish you should be making more of. Whether entertaining a large party or simply looking for a meal that can stretch over a few servings, they're also one of the best ways to make the most of your roast. It's as easy as can be to take your cooked beef and toss it in a casserole pan along with Betty Crocker boxed au gratin potatoes, cheese, vegetables, or any other ingredients that strike your fancy.

The definition of a casserole is relatively loose, opening up a wide variety of possibilities for transforming your leftovers into a satisfying and savory dish. Consider your favorite pot roast recipe and all the flavors that go into it to inform your choice of complementary casserole ingredients. From there, the only limit is your own imagination.