Do You Have To Wash The Inside Leaves Of Cabbage?

Although it may seem like only the outside leaves on a head of cabbage are exposed to dirt and bacteria, its interior can also collect contaminants. As cabbage grows, all of its layers are eventually exposed to pesticides, dirt, bugs, and other residue. The process of picking, packing, and transporting this produce can also put it in contact with animal waste, along with other harmful agents. If you don't properly clean the leaves before eating, you might find gritty pieces of debris in your cabbage or, even worse, expose yourself to harmful pathogens or toxins. As a result, you should always wash the inside leaves, as well as the outside, before using cabbage for salads, slaws, or other recipes.

While the inside of a cabbage appears to be protected, its dense, tightly layered interior leaves are the perfect place for pathogens to thrive. Neglecting to wash the inside leaves before you eat them is one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes when cooking with cabbage, as it can increase your risk of exposure to salmonella, E. coli, norovirus, cyclospora cayetanensis, and other harmful bacteria, pesticides, and microbes.

With all of the myths floating around about cyclosporiasis and other foodborne illnesses, it's critical to separate fact from fiction. Understanding how to properly clean produce to prevent food poisoning can keep you and your family safe. Wash all vegetables in cold water before chopping or preparing, even if they will be boiled or cooked. Don't use bleach, dish soap, or any other cleansers on cabbage or veggies.