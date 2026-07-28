Give Up Your Boring Snacks And Mix Canned Tuna With This Fresh Mexican Staple
Popping open a can of tuna is a foolproof way to satisfy the urge to snack in a matter of seconds. Whether it's scooping it straight onto crackers or making a quick salad — like with mayonnaise and relish — it's fast and works. It is, however, often a bit dull. But if you're looking for a trick that won't add more time to your routine, while also giving new life to your snack time tuna, you need look no further than mixing in a couple scoops of pico de gallo.
For those not familiar with this fresh Mexican condiment, pico de gallo (sometimes called salsa fresca) is a simple salsa typically made with chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice, and salt. Fresh chiles, like jalapeño or serrano, may also be added to the mix for a little heat.
Fresh pico de gallo is incredibly easy to make at home and can be stored in the fridge so you are always ready to snack. The magic ratio for unforgettable pico de gallo takes the guesswork out so it's quick to add to your tuna, worthy of satisfying an afternoon craving. The tomatoes add juicy freshness, onions lend a pungent punch, lime juice delivers brightness, chiles give it a kick, and cilantro decorates the aroma. It's fast, fresh, and fantastic. The other option, which takes no time at all, is to pick up a container of ready-made pico de gallo next time you stop by the supermarket.
How to make pico de gallo tuna even better
Mixing a bit of pico de gallo into a can of tuna is really just the start, though. It's delicious like that, sure, but it also invites you to express a bit of culinary creativity and see how else you might amp up this simple seafood salad.
Start with pico de gallo, and add in whatever other Mexican-inspired ingredients you might have around. Swapping avocado for mayo in tuna salad is a common technique, and there's no way adding a bit of creamy avocado will go awry here. Spices, too, are a simple method for following those Mexican cuisine inspirations — a sprinkle of cumin or pinch of taco seasoning really changes the flavor profile and adds a lot of depth.
Alternatively, take inspiration from other popular dishes. Pull up your favorite cowboy caviar recipe, and you have a ready-made list of tuna mix-ins. You could even draw from this cowboy caviar pasta salad recipe and whip up something like a cold Southwestern tuna casserole. But given this dish already has both fish and a Mexican-inspired ingredient list, you could also try hitting it with some popular fish taco toppings. Add a base of citrusy slaw and spoonful of cotija over the top, and you've got a full meal. It doesn't take much to transform tuna into an exciting snack, whether you upgrade it with these three simple ingredients or turn it into a whole Mexican-inspired feast.