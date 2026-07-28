Give Up Your Boring Snacks And Mix Canned Tuna With This Fresh Mexican Staple

Popping open a can of tuna is a foolproof way to satisfy the urge to snack in a matter of seconds. Whether it's scooping it straight onto crackers or making a quick salad — like with mayonnaise and relish — it's fast and works. It is, however, often a bit dull. But if you're looking for a trick that won't add more time to your routine, while also giving new life to your snack time tuna, you need look no further than mixing in a couple scoops of pico de gallo.

For those not familiar with this fresh Mexican condiment, pico de gallo (sometimes called salsa fresca) is a simple salsa typically made with chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice, and salt. Fresh chiles, like jalapeño or serrano, may also be added to the mix for a little heat.

Fresh pico de gallo is incredibly easy to make at home and can be stored in the fridge so you are always ready to snack. The magic ratio for unforgettable pico de gallo takes the guesswork out so it's quick to add to your tuna, worthy of satisfying an afternoon craving. The tomatoes add juicy freshness, onions lend a pungent punch, lime juice delivers brightness, chiles give it a kick, and cilantro decorates the aroma. It's fast, fresh, and fantastic. The other option, which takes no time at all, is to pick up a container of ready-made pico de gallo next time you stop by the supermarket.