Mix Canned Tuna With These 3 Simple Ingredients For 10X The Flavor
Whether it's your lunch order at a deli counter or a simple afternoon snack scooped onto saltine crackers, tuna salad is a classic, easy meal. All you need is a can of fish, a few additions from the fridge and pantry, and a minute or two in the kitchen to whip up something tasty. There are plenty of ways to transform canned tuna into a gourmet meal, and I have explored many of them over the years, mixing and matching kitchen staples to see what creative combinations I can come up with. In the end, I settled on a three-ingredient mix that I think elevates canned tuna without overcomplicating it. If you ask me, all you need to dress up that can of fish is mayonnaise, lemon juice, and ground cumin.
You want to start this simple recipe with a good brand of tuna, and dressing canned tuna up with a bit of mayonnaise is almost a given across the board, stretching it out and adding a bit of richness. In terms of flavor and aroma, though, the combination of fresh lemon juice and ground cumin delivers layers of complexity that really elevate the classic protein salad. Seafood and lemon have been paired for centuries, with the splash of citrus adding a welcome touch of brightness and tang. Ground cumin, on the other hand, infuses the tuna with its earthy aroma, giving the whole bowl a certain Mediterranean-scented intrigue. However you like to serve up your tuna salad, this simple combination of ingredients fits the bill, enhancing the flavor and aroma without stealing the show.
This four-ingredient tuna salad technique is versatile
For me, that combination of ingredients is all that you need, but if you want to spice things up a bit further, it is easy enough to sprinkle in a touch of other spices like black pepper, garlic powder, and dried herbs. Add these ingredients with a free hand, following your taste buds to the perfect mixture. And if cumin and lemon aren't your cup of tea, this formula works with plenty of other ingredients for a better tuna salad. The trick is sticking to the combination of mayonnaise for richness, acid to bring in a bit of tang, and an herb or spice for aromatic depth.
Building off this same backbone, another combination that I enjoy is mayonnaise, lemon juice, and dried dill. This combo fits a more Northern European palate, but is similarly subtle in its layers. For a punchier mixture that pays homage to yet another part of the world, consider trading the cumin for a sprinkle of taco seasoning, and the lemon for lime. For that one, you could even swap the mayo in the tuna salad for creamy avocado.
Really, this formula can be applied to cuisine from anywhere in the world. Tuna is versatile, as is the textbook mixture of richness, acidity, and aromatics — and those aromatics need not be limited to dried herbs and spices. Mayonnaise, prepared wasabi, and rice vinegar also make an excellent tuna salad, as does mayo, chili crisp, and the unique Chinese black vinegar. My suggestion would be to start with the ingredients that I've laid out — mayonnaise, lemon juice, and cumin — and see what that combination is capable of. Once you've experienced its potential, though, you can tailor the three ingredients to your own palate.