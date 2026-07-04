Mix Canned Tuna With These 3 Simple Ingredients For 10X The Flavor

For me, that combination of ingredients is all that you need, but if you want to spice things up a bit further, it is easy enough to sprinkle in a touch of other spices like black pepper, garlic powder, and dried herbs. Add these ingredients with a free hand, following your taste buds to the perfect mixture. And if cumin and lemon aren't your cup of tea, this formula works with plenty of other ingredients for a better tuna salad. The trick is sticking to the combination of mayonnaise for richness, acid to bring in a bit of tang, and an herb or spice for aromatic depth.

Building off this same backbone, another combination that I enjoy is mayonnaise, lemon juice, and dried dill. This combo fits a more Northern European palate, but is similarly subtle in its layers. For a punchier mixture that pays homage to yet another part of the world, consider trading the cumin for a sprinkle of taco seasoning, and the lemon for lime. For that one, you could even swap the mayo in the tuna salad for creamy avocado.

Really, this formula can be applied to cuisine from anywhere in the world. Tuna is versatile, as is the textbook mixture of richness, acidity, and aromatics — and those aromatics need not be limited to dried herbs and spices. Mayonnaise, prepared wasabi, and rice vinegar also make an excellent tuna salad, as does mayo, chili crisp, and the unique Chinese black vinegar. My suggestion would be to start with the ingredients that I've laid out — mayonnaise, lemon juice, and cumin — and see what that combination is capable of. Once you've experienced its potential, though, you can tailor the three ingredients to your own palate.