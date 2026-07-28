Not The Classic BBQ Sauce: Sweet Baby Ray's Best Flavor Has A Swicy Twist
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Barbecue sauce is a staple ingredient in households across America. Although it's primarily used in conjunction with meats like chicken, ribs, pork, and brisket, it's more versatile than you probably think, especially if you're willing to delve beyond the classics. If you don't know where to start, let us direct you to the Sweet Baby Ray's shelf. This brand is a fan-favorite among barbecue sauce connoisseurs, and it's the best-selling brand in the U.S., too. While your first instinct may be to pick up a bottle of the classic sauce, we're here to turn your attention to a different offering.
In our ranking of Sweet Baby Ray's sauce flavors, the brand's classic barbecue sauce ended up in second place, while the Sweet 'n Spicy BBQ Sauce took first place. If the classic version has been your go-to up until now, you may be hesitant to try another variety. However, this sauce doesn't stray too far from the classic. It's got everything that the original sauce has with one addition: a little extra kick to it. That comes thanks to the jalapeño peppers.
But the deliciousness doesn't end there. Due to the corn syrup, molasses, vinegar, and tomato paste, you're treated to a range of swicy flavors that work together beautifully. None of the ingredients are overwhelming, either, so there's a chance that will find this sauce palatable even if you don't love super-spicy flavors. Essentially, it's an elevated version of the classic barbecue sauce, offering a little extra sweet and heat. What's not to love?
Sweet 'n Spicy is the new Classic
If we haven't already convinced you to move on from the classics and give the Sweet 'n Spicy BBQ Sauce a try, perhaps a few reviews from fellow shoppers will do the trick. On the Walmart website, this sauce — which has earned a solid 4.8 out of 5-star rating — boasts a full range of glowing reviews.
The most recent 5-star review is full of praise for this sauce. "Sweet heat that actually delivers," the customer notes. "It has that signature Sweet Baby Ray's sweet, tangy, smoky aroma, but there's an extra peppery note underneath that tells you something different is going on." According to this reviewer, their wife, who reportedly "isn't a spice person," liked it as well, proving that this sauce is bound to be beloved by folks with varying spice tolerances.
Another reviewer wrote that they accidentally bought this Sweet Baby Ray's sauce thinking it was a different one for their Crock-Pot meatballs. "Didn't have time to reconsider, so I went with it," they wrote. "I'm soooooo glad I did! They were the best meatballs ever!" This reviewer highlights another great point about the Sweet 'n Spicy BBQ Sauce: It can be applied to any of the recipes you'd use the classic sauce in, whether it's a barbecue chicken pizza, pulled pork sandwiches, or a batch of corn on the cob. Whatever it is you're making, it's bound to be delicious.