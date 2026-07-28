Not The Classic BBQ Sauce: Sweet Baby Ray's Best Flavor Has A Swicy Twist

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Barbecue sauce is a staple ingredient in households across America. Although it's primarily used in conjunction with meats like chicken, ribs, pork, and brisket, it's more versatile than you probably think, especially if you're willing to delve beyond the classics. If you don't know where to start, let us direct you to the Sweet Baby Ray's shelf. This brand is a fan-favorite among barbecue sauce connoisseurs, and it's the best-selling brand in the U.S., too. While your first instinct may be to pick up a bottle of the classic sauce, we're here to turn your attention to a different offering.

In our ranking of Sweet Baby Ray's sauce flavors, the brand's classic barbecue sauce ended up in second place, while the Sweet 'n Spicy BBQ Sauce took first place. If the classic version has been your go-to up until now, you may be hesitant to try another variety. However, this sauce doesn't stray too far from the classic. It's got everything that the original sauce has with one addition: a little extra kick to it. That comes thanks to the jalapeño peppers.

But the deliciousness doesn't end there. Due to the corn syrup, molasses, vinegar, and tomato paste, you're treated to a range of swicy flavors that work together beautifully. None of the ingredients are overwhelming, either, so there's a chance that will find this sauce palatable even if you don't love super-spicy flavors. Essentially, it's an elevated version of the classic barbecue sauce, offering a little extra sweet and heat. What's not to love?