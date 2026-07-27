The 10 Best Frederik's Frozen Items Hiding At Meijer

Sometimes, frozen foods are just what an occasion calls for. Maybe it's a pre-cooked protein to get dinner on the table quickly in the middle of the week, ready-to-cook appetizers for an impromptu dinner party, or a tub of ice cream to satisfy your sweet teeth. Luckily, for those situations and more, many grocery stores have stepped up their frozen food game, including Meijer's and its in-house brand, Frederik's.

Frederik's by Meijer was launched in October 2021, and the product range features a variety of frozen items including meats, seafood, appetizers, and desserts like ice cream. So, which ones are worth that precious freezer space? Tasting Table scoured the Internet and selected 10 of the brand's most popular and highest-reviewed items on Meijer's website, social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram, and on delivery platforms like Uber Eats. While pricing depends on location and reflects what was available at the time of publication, these frozen favorites are all standouts.