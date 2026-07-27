The 10 Best Frederik's Frozen Items Hiding At Meijer
Sometimes, frozen foods are just what an occasion calls for. Maybe it's a pre-cooked protein to get dinner on the table quickly in the middle of the week, ready-to-cook appetizers for an impromptu dinner party, or a tub of ice cream to satisfy your sweet teeth. Luckily, for those situations and more, many grocery stores have stepped up their frozen food game, including Meijer's and its in-house brand, Frederik's.
Frederik's by Meijer was launched in October 2021, and the product range features a variety of frozen items including meats, seafood, appetizers, and desserts like ice cream. So, which ones are worth that precious freezer space? Tasting Table scoured the Internet and selected 10 of the brand's most popular and highest-reviewed items on Meijer's website, social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram, and on delivery platforms like Uber Eats. While pricing depends on location and reflects what was available at the time of publication, these frozen favorites are all standouts.
Frederik's by Meijer Frozen Maple Liege Style Waffles
There are many frozen waffle brands to choose from, like those Eggos you might have grown up on, but there's good reason to try Frederik's by Meijer Frozen Maple Liege Style Waffles instead. They're made in the same style as the ones you'll find in Belgium, with a maple flavor. They've garnered a 4.8-star rating on Meijer's website, and fans online say they appreciate the mild crunch and flavor in each bite.
Purchase the Frederik's by Meijer Frozen Maple Liege Style Waffles for $4.79.
Frederik's By Meijer Certified Angus Beef Ground Chuck Burger
There are a lot of delicious hamburger recipes out there, but frozen patties make for an effortless weekday dinner or weekend cookout. And Frederik's By Meijer Certified Angus Beef Ground Chuck Burgers are a good choice according to customers. On Instagram, the chain claims you can make "restaurant-style burgers" with them, and they have a 3.9-star rating on the retailer's website. The patties are ideal for grilling and pack 27 grams of protein each.
Purchase the Frederik's By Meijer Certified Angus Beef Ground Chuck Burger for $14.99.
Frederik's by Meijer Cooked Shrimp Ring
Shrimp cocktail is an obvious choice for a party — but who has time to poach shrimp and whip up cocktail sauce? Well, you can buy a pound of the cooked crustaceans with cocktail sauce that simply needs to be defrosted and served. The shrimp cocktail has a 4.3-star rating on Meijer's website, with one customer noting that it features "high-quality shrimp" and others calling it delicious. If you prefer to make homemade cocktail sauce, the line also has highly rated bags of cooked shrimp.
Purchase the Frederik's by Meijer Cooked Shrimp Ring for $14.99.
Frederik's by Meijer 10/20 Wild Caught Sea Scallops
Scallops are delicious, but they can be pricey, and fresh ones don't last long in the fridge. Frederik's by Meijer 10/20 Wild Caught Sea Scallops are a good workaround. The wild-caught, responsibly sourced scallops are sold in 1-pound bags. The frozen scallops have a whopping five-star rating on Meijer's website, and one customer says they're "worth the price." Many customers also note how large the scallops are, so you have even more to bite into.
Purchase the Frederik's by Meijer 10/20 Wild Caught Sea Scallops for $27.99.
Frederik's by Meijer Grilled Vegetable with Balsamic Glaze Pizza
There are a few pizzas that are a part of Frederik's by Meijer product line, but its Grilled Vegetable with Balsamic Glaze Pizza seems to be a customer favorite. It has a wood-fired crust and is topped with grilled vegetables like eggplant and peppers, all drizzled in balsamic glaze. The frozen pizza has a 4.3-star rating on Instacart and Meijer's site. Fans online say it's "almost perfect" and call out the crust in particular. Plus, it's made in Italy, so it's certainly worth a try if you ask us.
Purchase the Frederik's by Meijer Grilled Vegetable with Balsamic Glaze Pizza for $6.99.
Frederik's by Meijer Frozen Spinach Goat Cheese Sundried Tomato Quiche
A frozen quiche makes for an effortless breakfast or brunch, and Frederik's by Meijer Frozen Spinach Goat Cheese Sundried Tomato Quiche might be one worth seeking out, per customer feedback. On YouTube, one reviewer says "it's nice and fluffy" — and it certainly looks packed with spinach and sundried tomatoes to us. However, it's important to cook it properly, or the crust might fall apart, according to other shoppers online. Frederik's also makes a Ham & Swiss version.
Purchase the Frederik's by Meijer Frozen Spinach Goat Cheese Sun-dried Tomato Quiche for $6.79.
Frederik's by Meijer Spanakopita
Looking for an appetizer for an upcoming gathering? Frederik's by Meijer Spanakopita seems like a good option. The frozen traditional spanakopita earned a 4-star rating based on customer reviews. Shoppers like them for the flavor and size, with one noting their "homemade flavor." The spinach and cheese filling is wrapped by hand in phyllo dough, according to the packaging. A box comes with 12 pieces — so you might want to stock up.
Purchase the Frederik's by Meijer Spanakopita for $9.79.
Frederik's by Meijer Raspberry Rose Lychee Gelato
If you need a new flavor of gelato to treat yourself, Frederik's by Meijer Rose Lychee Gelato might be the way to go. One Instagram reviewer calls it a "must-try treat" — and the unique flavor certainly intrigues us. Other shoppers say to be prepared for a "floral" taste, noting that the rose and lychee flavors are more forward than the raspberry.
Purchase the Frederik's by Meijer Raspberry Rose Lychee Gelato for $4.49.
Frederik's by Meijer Chocolate Lava Cake
Another dessert that's worth looking for is Frederik's by Meijer Chocolate Lava Cake. On YouTube, a shopper says the cakes are "moist" and a good option if you prefer dark chocolate. Customers on Meijer's website also seem to like that you can microwave them. The cakes are also free from artificial flavors and colors.
Purchase the Frederik's by Meijer Chocolate Lava Cake for $4.79.
Frederik's by Meijer Tomato, Basil & Three Cheese Ravioli
Frederik's by Meijer Tomato, Basil & Three Cheese Ravioli has a five-star rating on Meijer's website, with rave customer reviews. One fan goes as far as to say it's one of their "favorite dinners." Another customer says the frozen product is "one of the best" store-bought raviolis they've tasted. The filled pasta is stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, and asiago cheese plus tomatoes, basil, and spices.
Purchase the Frederik's by Meijer Tomato, Basil & Three Cheese Ravioli for $6.29.