Fans Say These Frozen Appetizers Are Restaurant-Worthy And Spare Your Wallet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're hosting a dinner party or inviting friends over to watch the game, a solid appetizer spread is something every host needs to have in their culinary armory. Thankfully, you can look to the frozen section at your local grocery store for premade starters that will save you time and effort while still living up to the homemade hype. And the one appetizer fans say is a restaurant-worthy bargain is the FarmRich Loaded Potato Skins.

These bite-sized potato skins (a 14-ounce box of which costs under $7 at Walmart) come stuffed with real cheddar cheese, bacon, and a nice, pillowy layer of potatoes. Plus, at 11 grams of protein per serving, they're sure to leave you satisfied. Fans on Reddit gushed over their taste and ease of use. One user said, "They are restaurant quality. You could serve this to me as an appetizer at a Chili's or something, and I would believe it was from their kitchen." And despite how filling they are, people find them hard to put down. "These were so good I went back and cooked the second half of the box. There's cheesy, crispy bacon-y goodness in every bite," the same person added. Along with the perfect ratio of ingredients, texture was another source of praise. As another Redditor put it, "[The skins are] soft and fluffy and avoids that horrible, mealy texture that frozen potatoes are prone to ... The edges firm up a little even in the microwave."