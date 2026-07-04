Fans Say These Frozen Appetizers Are Restaurant-Worthy And Spare Your Wallet
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Whether you're hosting a dinner party or inviting friends over to watch the game, a solid appetizer spread is something every host needs to have in their culinary armory. Thankfully, you can look to the frozen section at your local grocery store for premade starters that will save you time and effort while still living up to the homemade hype. And the one appetizer fans say is a restaurant-worthy bargain is the FarmRich Loaded Potato Skins.
These bite-sized potato skins (a 14-ounce box of which costs under $7 at Walmart) come stuffed with real cheddar cheese, bacon, and a nice, pillowy layer of potatoes. Plus, at 11 grams of protein per serving, they're sure to leave you satisfied. Fans on Reddit gushed over their taste and ease of use. One user said, "They are restaurant quality. You could serve this to me as an appetizer at a Chili's or something, and I would believe it was from their kitchen." And despite how filling they are, people find them hard to put down. "These were so good I went back and cooked the second half of the box. There's cheesy, crispy bacon-y goodness in every bite," the same person added. Along with the perfect ratio of ingredients, texture was another source of praise. As another Redditor put it, "[The skins are] soft and fluffy and avoids that horrible, mealy texture that frozen potatoes are prone to ... The edges firm up a little even in the microwave."
How fans enjoy FarmRich potato skins
If you like your potato skins extra crispy, the oven or air fryer is your best bet. One Redditor recommends about 10 minutes in a 340 degree Fahrenheit air fryer. Another person wrote, "I think they are better in the microwave than the oven," so if you choose to go this route, you can save yourself the trouble of preheating appliances by simply zapping them for a few minutes.
As for accompaniments, fans had plenty of ideas. "I always have them with Russian dressing and/or sour cream," said one. You could top the skins with a dollop of sour cream and chives for the loaded baked potato experience. Another consumer recommends dipping them in ranch dressing. Check out our favorite store-bought brands, or make your own buttermilk ranch from scratch. You could even just sprinkle a packet of ranch seasoning over the potato skins while they're hot out of the oven.
Fans also said that the FarmRich potato skins aren't the only product from the brand worth getting. We tend to agree, as its grilled cheese sticks and jalapeño poppers are store-bought frozen appetizers we think you should always pick up. Fans also mentioned FarmRich fried pickles or mozzarella sticks to enjoy alongside marinara sauce. So, you can look to FarmRich for your entire game-day spread. And the best part is that all you have to do is throw these frozen treats in the oven, air fryer, or microwave for a few minutes to feed and impress your guests.