11 Frozen Ravioli, Ranked Worst To Best

I love Italian food. In the house I grew up in, buying prepared tomato sauce was out of the question — it was homemade or nothing. Frozen pasta that just needed a quick trip to the microwave to be ready for consumption? Yeah, no way.

Yet, here I am, tasting and ranking frozen ravioli. Maybe it's because I now know the value of convenience — especially when it comes to ravioli. It's one of the most comforting and homey ways to enjoy pasta, cheese, and sauce — and it's even better knowing that I can pop it in the microwave and have a meal on the table within minutes.

Still, I have standards (and high ones at that). So I'm not just going to enjoy any frozen ravioli. For my sake and yours, I have to find the best ones. For this article, I collected an assortment of ravioli brands to sample. Then, I ranked them based on flavor and consistency, among other factors, to find the meals worth eating.