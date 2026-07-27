7 Processed Food Myths You Need To Stop Believing

We've been conditioned to think the word "processed" inherently means unhealthy, but it's not so black and white, according to professionals in the industry. A diet built around whole foods like lean protein, fruits, and vegetables is always a healthy foundation, but that doesn't mean every processed food is off-limits. I checked in with some experts, and they have a thing or two to share about the misconceptions.

Rather than writing off entire categories of food, nutrition experts recommend taking a closer look at what you're actually buying. Jason Heiselman, director of culinary at Hungryroot, says consumers often misunderstand what processing really means, while Jen Ross, co-founder of Swoon, encourages shoppers to look beyond front-of-package marketing claims and instead focus on ingredient lists, added sugars, and nutritional value. Understanding what's on the inside is much more important than judging the label by snappy buzzwords alone. Convenience doesn't have to come at the expense of nutrition. Before you swear off another frozen dinner or packaged snack, here are seven processed food myths that deserve to be put to rest.