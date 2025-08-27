16 Store-Bought Organic Snacks That Aren't Very Healthy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buying organic gives you a certain level of confidence in your food, but there are a lot of store-bought organic snacks that really aren't all that good for you. When you buy a product that's certified USDA organic, there are a few guarantees that you can expect related to the quality of the ingredients. Plants must be grown with natural fertilizers and use pest control that's environmentally friendly. The ingredients shouldn't be genetically modified. It shouldn't have artificial colors or flavors. Plus, there should be no artificial preservatives. All of the promises of organic food helps consumers feel more confident about a lack of unwanted chemicals in their foods. However, USDA organic quality guarantees do not extend to how healthy a product is.

Even if you buy organic snacks, it's still a good idea to label read. It still may have lots of sugar, fat, or sodium; not have much fiber; or not have as much nutritional value as you might be looking for in an organic snack. Don't get us wrong. We've found plenty of organic snack foods that are impressively healthy for a snack food. However, the 16 organic snack foods on our list are ones that have shortcomings if you're seeking a healthy store-bought organic snack choice.