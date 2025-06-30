The Best Reese's Knockoff Is Lip-Smackingly Delicious

Many of us have fond memories of eating Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, whether it be from halving packets with friends in the cafeteria or indulging on the miniature versions during Halloween. Reese's has been around for nearly 100 years now, and they're still a top-selling peanut butter candy in the U.S. today. However, we have found a slightly less-processed dupe that really gives this OG a run for its money: Justin's.

In a taste test featuring 9 Reese's knockoffs, our experts ranked Justin's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups as their number one pick. The confections — which are made using organic ingredients and natural peanut butter — are rich and creamy, yet perfectly balanced. The little bit of sea salt added really brings out the roasted peanut and rich cocoa flavors of the cups. Additionally, the layers are just thick enough so neither the nutty filling, nor the chocolate coating overpower each other. Ultimately, you can really taste the quality of Justin's. Since they are a little more expensive than Reese's, though, we might not be sharing the cups like we once used to!

If that weren't enough to sell you on Justin's, the brand also makes other types of tasty peanut butter cups using white or dark chocolate as well as various nut butters like cashew or almond butter.