The Sweet Feature At Norwegian-Style 7-Elevens America Is Missing Out On

Stepping into an international branch of a familiar restaurant or convenience store can be a disorienting experience. From the outside, its logos and design elements look just about the same, even if the advertisements are in a foreign language. Inside, though, the products on offer are often completely different, tapping into the local culture and tastes. Just like Norway has a heartier Filet-O-Fish on its McDonald's menus, its 7-Eleven stores are equipped with different — and maybe better food options.

Every 7-Eleven offers some kind of sweet frozen treat, but while the Slurpee is the chain's choice in the U.S., in Norway it's a frozen yogurt bar. Soft-serve ice cream has a long history in Norway, but in recent years, health-conscious consumers have let frozen yogurt take over as the dominant dairy confection. Since 2014, 7-Eleven has embraced the trend by putting self-serve frozen yogurt bars in its Norwegian locations.

When a frozen yogurt craze swept the U.S. in the late 2000s, froyo shops popped up all over the place. 7-Elevens in Norway have similarly catered to national demand, just on a smaller scale. In a corner of the store are a handful of self-serve froyo dispensers. Flavors cover the typical gamut, from traditional chocolate and strawberry to less expected varieties like mango and dragonfruit. Beside the dispensers is an array of toppings that customers can add at will. When the cup is filled and topped, it is paid for by weight at about $3.33 per 3.5 ounces.