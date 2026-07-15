7-Eleven Plans Major Changes To Food Options At 1,000+ Stores
Every so often, you hear about companies shaking up their business. McDonald's bringing back its vintage fried apple pie, White Castle upgrading its chicken, and Burger King elevating the Whopper are all examples of restaurants refreshing their offerings. Those changes, however, are fairly small-scale compared to what 7-Eleven is planning. Although not traditionally known as a dining destination, 7-Eleven is making major changes through 2030, with a focus on expanding and improving its food offerings. These changes will transform the chain's business model with a heavier focus on fresh food, hot food, and restaurant-style concepts. In other words, it looks like 7-Eleven plans to take on the fast food world.
The chain plans to remodel and simplify operations at over 7,000 existing North American locations with new looks and upgraded equipment, company documents outlining the major expansion show. At the same time, the plan is to open an additional 1,300 brand new stores by 2030.
The chain began testing what it calls "New Standard" stores in 2024, building on the "Evolution" store designs it first tested back in 2019. These larger-format, food-forward stores are expected to serve as the model for all new locations, while some remodels will include larger kitchen spaces. The new concept focuses on expanded food and beverage options, in-store dining, and delivery of thousands of items beyond hot foods. The company saw impressive financial returns after opening the New Standard stores — 18% higher average daily sales, according to an earnings call last year — so it's no surprise that the company appears to be going all in with these food-forward concepts.
The 7-Eleven transformation includes restaurant expansion
7-Eleven stores have already incorporated several restaurant concepts to offer a range of food options for customers. However, the chain plans to add 1,100 new restaurants by 2030 as well. Not every concept or option will be available in every store, but don't be surprised to see additional Speedy Café, Raise the Roost, and Loredo Taco Company restaurants popping up. Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits offers hand-breaded fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, and breakfast options, while Laredo Taco Company serves up handmade tortillas filled with barbacoa, carne asada, carnitas, and more.
Well-known for its private-label offerings, 7-Eleven offers several snacks in its stores, as well as specialty coffee drinks, nitro cold brew, kombucha, croissants baked in-store, and even specialty alcoholic drinks, beer, and wine. Hot dogs, pizza, potato wedges, and taquitos remain staples at most locations. Prepared foods in cold cases, like the 7-Eleven sandwiches we ranked, are also available. Moving toward 2030, the plan is to broaden this menu and improve the perception of the food offered.
It's important to note that menus will vary by location, which is an intentional 7-Eleven strategy to allow franchisees to have insight into and tailor offerings to their local markets. A location in Hawaii may serve Spam musubi, while a Texas location will have pulled pork sliders, and an East Coast store may have Old Bay chicken sliders.
Some 7-Eleven closings are planned
The changes won't be coming without growing pains. As part of the company's overhaul, over 600 locations are being closed in 2026. Some of these stores were underperforming, while others are being converted to wholesale locations. These stores will continue operating under the 7-Eleven banner but will be run by independent owners. The company plans to open more than twice the number of new stores as the locations it plans to close, but that expansion will take time. This big push into the food space is intended to drive $1 billion in fresh food sales, and the company says it plans to make 7-Eleven a "flavor destination."
In addition to in-store sales, 7-Eleven offers an app called 7Now, which customers can use to order food for pickup or delivery. A recent Q1 company progress report showed $274 million in 7Now sales. Other enhanced customer experiences include checkout improvements, reinventing the open-air case for easier access to food, and a more diverse product assortment to reflect more health trends. As a customer, you can expect the next few years to continue to bring a notable shift in the 7-Eleven experience. But don't worry, there's no indication that the company plans to get rid of its famous hot dogs on the menu.