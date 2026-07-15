7-Eleven Plans Major Changes To Food Options At 1,000+ Stores

Every so often, you hear about companies shaking up their business. McDonald's bringing back its vintage fried apple pie, White Castle upgrading its chicken, and Burger King elevating the Whopper are all examples of restaurants refreshing their offerings. Those changes, however, are fairly small-scale compared to what 7-Eleven is planning. Although not traditionally known as a dining destination, 7-Eleven is making major changes through 2030, with a focus on expanding and improving its food offerings. These changes will transform the chain's business model with a heavier focus on fresh food, hot food, and restaurant-style concepts. In other words, it looks like 7-Eleven plans to take on the fast food world.

The chain plans to remodel and simplify operations at over 7,000 existing North American locations with new looks and upgraded equipment, company documents outlining the major expansion show. At the same time, the plan is to open an additional 1,300 brand new stores by 2030.

The chain began testing what it calls "New Standard" stores in 2024, building on the "Evolution" store designs it first tested back in 2019. These larger-format, food-forward stores are expected to serve as the model for all new locations, while some remodels will include larger kitchen spaces. The new concept focuses on expanded food and beverage options, in-store dining, and delivery of thousands of items beyond hot foods. The company saw impressive financial returns after opening the New Standard stores — 18% higher average daily sales, according to an earnings call last year — so it's no surprise that the company appears to be going all in with these food-forward concepts.