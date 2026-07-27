For Fish Sandwiches With 10X The Flavor, Add One Ingredient To Tartar Sauce

If you looked for the best examples of a match made in heaven, fried fish and tartar sauce would probably rank pretty high on the list. The combination of hot, flaky fish, with its crunchy, well-seasoned crust, and the cold, creamy sauce is a case study in creating a balance between flavors, textures, and even temperatures. Put the fish and tartar sauce between two slices of bread with some fresh lettuce and you've already got one great sandwich on your hands. But if you want to really blow away your taste buds and make a fish sandwich with ten times the flavor, add one simple ingredient to your tartar sauce: wasabi.

A simple tartar sauce is made by combining mayonnaise with lemon juice, diced pickles, dill, and salt. If you want something even more straightforward, then you can also make a two-ingredient tartar sauce by combining mayonnaise and dill pickle mustard. But if you're hoping to make a tartar sauce that'll take your fish sandwich from good to great, reach for some wasabi paste and stir it into the mix. Its fresh heat and herbal quality will instantly (and easily) elevate the sauce.

Just one quick warning: Go easy on the wasabi paste. Wasabi can be overpowering, and our goal here isn't to make a spicy sandwich. We'd start by adding one teaspoon to one cup of tartar sauce and then adjust according to taste. If you feel the wasabi is too strong, add more elements of the basic tartar sauce to the mix. You want to be able to taste the wasabi, without having it dominate over the core elements of the fish sandwich.