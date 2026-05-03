Make A Quick 2-Ingredient Tartar Sauce With This Zesty Mustard

Whether you're lathering it on a crispy fish burger or using it as a dip for fried shrimp, tartar sauce is a creamy classic that was made for seafood. And although an easy tartar sauce can be made using just three ingredients, you can make an even zestier spin on this staple condiment using only two ingredients: Dill pickle mustard and mayonnaise. Dill pickle mustard brightens up everything from devilled eggs to tuna salad sandwiches to potato salad. Mixing it with mayonnaise to create a zingy tartar sauce just makes sense: A simple tartar sauce recipe already has a base of mayonnaise anyway, and it includes chopped up pickles, acidity from lemon juice, and some fresh dill.

Dill pickle mustard brings the dill, pickles, and acid from the vinegar, plus that yellow mustard flavor that always pops. Just mix it into the rich, creamy mayonnaise of your choice, and you've got a more exciting version of tartar sauce just screaming for any crispy seafood you've got on the go. While the internet has shared a lot of love for the (now discontinued) dill pickle mustard at Aldi, you can also seasonally pick it up at Trader Joe's, or look for other brands in the grocery store. Alternatively, if you want to make a big batch to use in other recipes aside from tartar sauce, you can whip some up using just yellow mustard, chopped dill pickles, garlic, onion powder, and fresh dill.