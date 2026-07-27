Cowboys Ate These Canned Foods Along The Open Range Of The American West

Driving herds of cattle across the hot, dry Western U.S., cowboys lived a rugged but highly romanticized life. If popular culture were our historical guide, it would be believed perhaps that these cattlemen subsisted exclusively on strong coffee and pots of beans — with perhaps the occasional hare or rattlesnake roasted over an open fire. Fortunately for the cowboys, while beans, coffee, and wild game did often feature heavily in their diet, there was plenty more to it than that. In fact, some luxuries came in the form of canned goods.

Canned goods were first developed right around the turn of the 19th century. By the time the most romanticized "Wild West" period rolled around — often considered between 1865 and 1895 — canning was a major operation around the world. Despite the rugged image of the cowboy, though, their favorite canned goods probably weren't what you'd expect. The cowboy image might be used to sell cans of chili these days, but for the fellers working the range back then, what actually drew their interest most were canned fruits and vegetables like tomatoes and peaches.

There are a number of reasons that these foods were so popular with cowboys. For starters, their diet was typically pretty simple. In addition to all that coffee and wild game, when on the move cowboys also ate sourdough biscuits, salted beef and pork, dried fruit, and other long-lasting, easy-to-carry, and quick-to-prepare foods. Adding a can of fruit not only gave them a welcome taste of variety and freshness, but the water in the cans kept cowboys hydrated on the open range as well.